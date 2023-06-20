Global CBD Regulatory/Legal Requirements Database 2023: Hemp Cultivation, Processing, Flower, Extracts, Food, Cosmetics, Vaping, Pet Food, Imports and Exports

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CBD Regulatory Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database bundle provide essential information about how CBD is regulated in key markets around the world to ensure your business complies with legal requirements.

This package includes four Excel files:

  • Database of the global regulatory landscape
  • Database of enacted law in the US
  • Tracker of proposed bills in the US
  • Database of how delta-8 THC is regulated in each US state

Global regulatory database

Policy areas covered in the global database include:

  • Hemp cultivation
  • Processing
  • Flower
  • Extracts
  • Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Vaping
  • Pet food
  • Import/export

US enacted state law database

Policy areas covered in the US enacted state law file include:

  • Hemp cultivation
  • Processing
  • Flower
  • Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Vaping
  • Pet food

US proposed state law database

This tool tracks proposed bills in the following key policy areas:

  • Recreational cannabis
  • Hemp extracts
  • Medical cannabis
  • Hemp production
  • CBD foodstuffs
  • CBD vaping
  • CBD pet food
  • CBD cosmetics

US delta-8 THC database

This database provides state-by-state regulatory coverage of all key enacted legislation and bills affecting the CBD and delta-8 THC sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

This database covers the regulation of hemp cultivation, processing, flower, extracts, food, cosmetics, vaping, pet food, imports and exports.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krm0p0

