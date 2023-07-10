Global CBRN Defense Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Conflicts in the South China Sea to Spur Growth in the Asian Market

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBRN Defense: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for CBRN Defense estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The CBRN Defense market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real, CBRN Defense Spirals Into the Spotlight on the Back of Increased Focus on Preparedness and Response

Russian Allegations of Biological Weapons Activities in Ukraine Brings this Hidden Yet Ever-Present Threat Back Into the Spotlight

Brings this Hidden Yet Ever-Present Threat Back Into the Spotlight Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

CBRN Defense - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What Are Biological, Chemical & Radiation Weapons? How Do We Prepare to Protect Against Them & What's the Role of CBRN Defense?

Pandemic Fails to Deter Global Military Spending, Which Spirals to All Time High in 2021, a Sign of Good Times to Prevail for CBRN Defense

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in CBRN Defense Equipment & Training Tools: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, CBRN Defense Solutions are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs

Germany's Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (E) (In US$ Billion)

Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (E) (In US$ Billion) The Nuclear Arms Race Begins as Countries Scramble to Deal With Nuclear Risks in an Increasingly Multipolar World Made Nervous by Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling: Global Inventory of Nuclear Warheads by Country for the Year 2021 (In Units)

Accusations Over Alleged Use of Chemical & Biological Weapons in the Russia Ukraine War Brings This Dirty Battle Strategy Back Into the Spotlight

Use of Chemical & Biological Weapons in the Russia Ukraine War Brings This Dirty Battle Strategy Back Into the Spotlight Rising Conflicts in the South China Sea to Spur Growth in the Asian Market

Increased Activity on the Nuclear Decommissioning Front Drives the Need for Radiation Protection & Emergency Response Training During Decommissioning of Nuclear Installations

Increased Nuclear Decommissioning Activity Drives Demand for CBRNe Training Simulators for Safe Preparation for Emergencies & CBRNe Equipment for Occupational Protection: Global Market for Nuclear Decommissioning Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Limited Success of Global Efforts in Curbing the Proliferation of Biological, Chemical, Radiation Weapons Drives the Need for CBRN Defense for Preparedness & Response

A Review of the Many Reasons Why the Military is Stepping Up Focus on Equipping the Infantry With CBRN Training Tools

Continued Reliance on Infantry to Respond to Chemical, Biological, Radiological Threats to Benefit Demand for CBRN Training & Simulation Equipment & Tools: Global Military Manpower (In Million) by Country

Radiation Safety Training Storms Into the Spotlight

Special Focus on CBRN and HazMat Training

COVID-19 Steps up Focus on Using Simulators for CBRN Training

Emphasis on Safety in CBRNE Training Grows Stronger

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

