Global Cell & Gene Therapies Outsourcing Market Outlook 2021-2026: Understand the Top CDMO Selection Drivers, Metrics that Influence Sponsor Satisfaction, and the Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell & Gene Therapies Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the cell & gene therapies contract manufacturing space in addition to a projection of what our survey respondents - all outsourcing decision-makers for cell or gene therapies at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2026.
The newness of cell and gene therapies as part of modern medicine's armamentarium means there are a lot of unknowns and unexplored territory. These unknowns also translate to the biopharma companies that are developing the therapies.
This Cell & Gene Therapies Market Outlook report is designed to provide some support and direction for innovator companies with cell and/or gene therapies in their pipeline or portfolios as well as to CDMOs that are looking to win their manufacturing business.
Key statistics include the volume of cell therapies and gene therapies in sponsors' pipelines, the corresponding manufacturing activities that will be outsourced, the average outsourcing expenditure on cell and gene therapies, and the number of CDMOs required to complete the work.
Understanding these dynamics can help both innovators and contract manufacturers better evaluate their position in the marketplace, understand current challenges, and get insight into the areas where they should focus future efforts and investments.
What You Will Learn:
Therapy Innovators:
- Gain insight into the top five challenges fellow innovators have encountered while outsourcing cell and/or gene therapies in order to avoid potential setbacks
- Understand and plan for the most difficult parts of outsourcing cell and/or gene therapies according to industry peers
- Ascertain the criteria used by peers to scientifically and strategically evaluate contract manufacturers for their cell and gene outsourcing needs
Contract Manufacturers:
- Identify and understand current needs as well as upcoming changes in demand for outsourced activities and services in order to meet customers' current and future needs
- Compare how well your company's offerings match up with innovators' needs by understanding the top CDMO selection drivers, metrics that influence sponsor satisfaction, and the reasons CDMOs lose bids
- Learn from innovators where they believe CDMOs should focus their future efforts and investments to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the cell and gene therapies markets
Major Topics:
- Market Dynamics
- Outsourcing Preferences and Practices
- Service Provider Selection
- Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Copyright and Usage Guidelines
2. How to Use this Report
3. Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
4. Introduction
5. Methodology
6. Respondent Demographics
7. Major Sections
8. Market Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Number of Cell & Gene Therapies in Pipeline
- Top 5 Therapeutic Areas for Cell & Gene Therapies
- Cell & Gene Outsourcing Needs
- Viral Vector Outsourcing Needs
- Allogenic Cell Therapy Outsourcing Needs
- Autologous Cell Therapy Outsourcing Needs
- Outsourced Cell & Gene Activities and Services
- Outsourced Activities and Services by Company Size
- Annual Outsourcing Spend on Cell & Gene Therapies by Company Size
9. Outsourcing Preferences and Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Primary Outsourcing Driver for Cell & Gene Therapies
- Types of Service Providers Used
- CDMO Engagement Timeline
- Stages When Using CDMOs
- Number of CDMOs Utilized
- Outsourced Proportion: Current and Five Years from Now
10. Service Provider Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Decision-making Group for Cell & Gene Outsourcing
- Top 5 Service Provider Selection Criteria
- Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial
- Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Cell & Gene Therapies
- Top Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids
- Where CDMOs Should Focus Efforts
- Where CDMOs Should Focus Efforts: Direct Quotes
11. Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Top 5 Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges
- Most Difficult Part of Outsourcing Cell & Gene Therapies
- Most Difficult Part of Outsourcing Cell & Gene Therapies: Direct Quotes
12. Study Data
- Current Cell & Gene Outsourcing Needs
- Cell & Gene Outsourcing Needs in Five Years
- Therapeutic Areas of Cell & Gene Therapies
- Types of Service Providers Used
- Primary Outsourcing Driver for Cell & Gene Therapies
- Internal Manufacturing Plans
- Outsourced Proportion: Current and Five Years from Now
- Cell & Gene Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Number of CDMOs Utilized
- Stages When Using CDMOs
- CDMO Engagement Timeline
- Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial
- Service Provider Selection
- Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Cell & Gene Therapies
- Most Difficult Part of Outsourcing Cell & Gene Therapies
- Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges
- Required Allogenic Cell Therapy Technologies
- Required Autologous Cell Therapy Technologies
- Required Viral Vector Technologies
- Decision-making Group for Cell & Gene Outsourcing
- Where CDMOs Should Focus Efforts: Verbatim Responses
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Annual Outsourcing Spend on Cell & Gene Therapies
13. Demographics
- Annual Revenue
- Company Size by Number of Employees
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Number of Cell & Gene Therapies in Pipeline
- Types of Molecules
- Outsourcing Involvement
- Respondent Location
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brkv2a
