Global Cell & Gene Therapy Market Research Report 2022: Expanding Application for Cell & Gene Therapies & Growing Demand for CAR T- Cell Therapies

The cell and gene therapy market size was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.62 % during the forecast period
In the cell and gene therapy field, gene therapy gathered the pace last from 2 decades because of the discovery of several genes responsible for mutation in various diseases. The advancement in the cell & gene therapy field and innovative technologies give the new era for biological therapeutics. Also, PRIME Designation and marketing authorization for products provide a new opportunity for the manufacturer's financing and revenue generation.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
As per the American Society of Cell + Gene Therapy report in 2021, increasing the number of cellular and gene therapy products, application rate and products in clinical trials drive the market growth.
As per the Dive Biopharma report 2021, biotech companies who actively engaged in regenerative medicines and therapies reported USD 14 billion funding only in six months of 2021 which was reported to be USD 19.9 billion for the overall year.
CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION
Increasing application of gene therapies in diseases diagnosis and rapidly growing new drugs applications will give new market space in upcoming years. In 2020, around USD 2.3 billion funding was reported only from private companies for gene therapies. By 2025, the FDA is expected to approve 10?20 products each year, driving the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market.
In 2020, Medicine in Development Report 2020, around 176 products were reported in cancer therapies in development procedures.
GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK
North America: High economic status and high expenditure on healthcare services drive the cell and gene therapy market in North America. National Health Institutes, industries, academic institutes, and hospitals are the significant contributors of sponsorship and financial funding for cell and gene therapy products.
Europe: The increasing funding for cell and gene therapy drives the cell and gene therapy market growth consistently in Europe. Around USD 2.6 billion financings were reported in Europe for CGTs in 2020, which increased by 103% compared to previous years. In the cell therapy segment, USD 1.8 billion and in gene therapy, USD 2.3 billion funding accounted in 2020, which increased by 196% and 111% growth respectively
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the cell and gene therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Smith Nephew, Amgen, Organogenesis, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Dendreon, Vericel, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions gives new potential to market growth. Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma in 2020. Also, Novartis acquired Avexis in 2018, and Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics.
MAJOR GROWTH FACTORS
- Merger & Acquisition
- Expansion of Manufacturing Plants & Technological Advancement
- Expanding Application for Cell & Gene Therapies
- Growing Demand for CAR T- Cell Therapies
- New Products Approvals & Increasing Pipeline Products
KEY VENDORS
- Gilead sciences
- Novartis
- Smith Nephew (Osiris Therapeutic)
- Amgen
- Organogenesis
- Roche (Spark Therapeutics)
- Dendreon
- Vericel
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Abeona Therapeutics
- APAC Biotech Pvt Ltd
- Alnylam
- Allovir
- Tego Sciences
- Avita Medical
- Anterogen
- AnGes Inc.
- BioSolution Co. Ltd.
- Cheisi Farmaceutici
- CollPlant
- CO.DON
- Corestem
- Bluebird Bio Inc
- Biosolution
- Stempeutics Research
- GC Cell
- Sanofi
- Gensight biologics
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- JW CreaGene Co. Ltd
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)
- Kolon TissueGene
- Medipost
- MolMed
- Nuvasive Inc.
- Nipro Corporation
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Orthocell
- Pfizer
- Pharmicell
- Sibiono Genetech
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech
- RMS Regenerative Medical System
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company
- Terumo
UPCOMING VENDORS
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical
- Bellicum Pharmaceutical
- Castle Creek Biosciences Inc
- Libella Gene Therapeutics
- CARsgen Therapeutics
- Hrain Biotechnology Co. Ltd
- Helixmith
- Krystal Biotech Inc.
- JW Therapeutic
- Poseida Therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Cell & Gene Therapy Approved Products 2020-2021
7.2 Cell & Gene Therapy Phase-III Products
7.3 Road Map of Cell & Gene Therapy
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Number of Mergers & Acquisitions
8.2 Expansion of CGT Manufacturing Plants
8.3 Expanding Applications for Cell & Gene Therapies
8.4 Growing Demand for Car T-Cell Therapies
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 New Product Approvals & Increasing Pipeline of Products
9.2 Prime Designation & Funding Support For CGT
9.3 Rising Use of CGT Products for Disease Care
9.4 Increasing Use of CGT Products for Disease Treatment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost of Cell & Gene Therapies
10.2 Ethical Issues Regarding Genetical Material
10.3 Stringent Regulation for CGT Approvals
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Therapy
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Gene Therapy
12.4 Cell Therapy
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Oncology
13.4 Genetic Disorders
13.5 Dermatology
13.6 Musculoskeletal Diseases
13.7 Other Diseases
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Cancer Care Centers
14.5 Wound Care Centers
14.6 Other End-Users
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
15.2.1 Global Cell & Gene Therapy Market by Geography
