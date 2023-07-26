Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market to 2028, Led by Catalent, Lonza, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services was estimated to be $4.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase to $11.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.7%.

The cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented based on application, type, disease, end user, and region.

The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of cell and gene therapy manufacturing services. The report analyzes the manufacturing services based on therapy type, application, disease, and end user. The study determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future markets, and presents growth forecasts over the next six years.

The recent report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections to 2028 and market share for key market players. The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides the ESG perspective, emerging technologies, and investment outlook.

The pharmaceutical industry is changing and moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to a targeted and personalized approach, in which patients' own genetic information and immune systems are used to treat previously incurable diseases. Cell and gene therapies are different from the traditional biopharma products.

Cell and gene therapies (CGT) are a novel therapeutic modality for a range of chronic and age-related conditions. These provide a fundamental treatment option for disease conditions that do not have a cure or cannot be treated with conventional drugs. Initially, cell and gene therapies were highly explored for oncology. However, the research is expanding into other disease areas.



Demand for cell and gene therapies is high and there is a lot of R&D in this segment supported by huge investments and funding for CGTs. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine 2022 report, CGT research raised nearly $19.9 billion in 2020, $22.7 billion in 2021 and $6.3 billion in the first half of 2022 (H1 2022) and overall investment of $12.6 billion. The number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for cell and gene therapies will increase over the coming years. The FDA estimates that by 2025, it will approve 10-20 cell and gene therapy products per year, and it is forecasted that by 2030 there will be around 75 approved therapies.



Notably, even though awareness and demand are increasing, there is a lack of supply. This is mainly due to limited manufacturing capacity and complex supply chain. Hence, it is important that the organizations scale-up to meet the supply chain requirements. Also, due to stringent, expensive, and complex manufacturing processes, most of the small and medium sized pharma and biotech companies are engaging with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO). This is a contributing factor to the growth of the CGT CDMO's.



Increasing investments, capacity expansions for clinical and commercial manufacturing, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and focus on rare diseases, and increased healthcare expenditure drive the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market. Accelerated approvals in recent years, coupled with technological advancements (development of off-the-shelf products, automations, application of advanced gene editing techniques like CRISPR), will lower the complexities involved around manufacturing CGTs and will attract many pharma and biotech companies to enter the market, thus contributing to the market in the forecast period.



The North American region has the highest share, followed by Europe. Extensive R&D activities take place in the region, there are major players present, plentiful funding, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. All these factors contribute to growth in the market. Based on application, the cancer segment has the highest share

Company Profiles

Catalent Inc.

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Charles River Laboratories

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Nikon Cell Innovation Co. Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Report Includes

34 data tables and 18 additional tables

An overview of the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and quantification of market based on therapy type, application, disease, and end-user

A look into current technologies underlying the market as well as the effects new technologies will have on the market

Coverage of clinical trials pipeline, partnership between pharmaceutical companies, and Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)

Insights into investments from multiple stakeholders, and discussion on increasing focus on personalized medicine for rare and chronic conditions

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background

Overview

Gene Addition or Augmentation

Gene Correction

Gene Silencing

Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Regulatory Landscape

U.S. (FDA)

Europe

Outsourcing of Manufacturing

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Factors Affecting the Market

Market Drivers

Increasing Investment and Funding for CGT Development

Capacity Expansions for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Focus on Rare Diseases

Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions

Market Restraints

Complex Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Regulatory Hurdles

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Introduction

Emerging Technologies

Automation

Digitalization

Single-Use Technologies

Emerging Manufacturing Models

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy Types

Autologous Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Cell Therapy

Cell and Gene Therapy Types Based on Vector Type

Viral Vectors

Nonviral Vectors

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Clinical Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Disease

Overview

Cancer

Rare Diseases

Other Diseases

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User

Overview

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 12 M&A, Funding Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hg66o5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets