Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2022-2035: Niche Startups are Spearheading the Innovation in this Domain

Contemporary medical science has traced thousands of clinical conditions to a genetic cause. Cancer, a life-threatening disease, also has genetic origins, and is considered among the leading causes of death across the globe. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that close to 10 million cancer related deaths annually, across the world.

Moreover, experts believe that there are over 7,000 different types of rare diseases (including some rare forms of cancer), most of which originate as a consequence of genetic anomalies. The majority of the aforementioned conditions are still considered incurable. As a result, these disease areas are characterized by a significant unmet need for curative interventions; and therefore, considered among the most lucrative opportunity areas for biopharmaceutical developers.

For example, ZOLGENSMA, a blockbuster product developed by Novartis, and indicated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, generated net revenues of approximately USD 1.35 billion in 2021 alone. The first gene therapy trial was conducted in 1990, and it took almost three decades for the first of such interventions to enter the market.

Given recent developments in genetic manipulation, cell biology and molecular targeting, a number of highly specific interventions have been developed against prominent types of cancers and certain rare genetic conditions. Currently, there are over 20 cell and gene therapies approved for use in the United States alone.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pace of R&D in this field slowed down - a consequence of complex manufacturing protocols, extensive logistical considerations and supply chain-related concerns. However, the field still witnessed a considerable inflow of capital, with over USD 21 billion invested into various companies since the start of the pandemic.

With over 1,200 product candidates in various stages of development, experts suggest that, by 2025, the US FDA may start approving around 10 to 20 cell and gene therapy products, on an annual basis. It is likely that, over the next two decades, gene therapies facilitate the evolution of medical practice from a treatment-based paradigm to a prevention-focused approach.

Despite the fact that niche startups are spearheading the innovation in this domain, several big pharma players are also actively acquiring capabilities related to upcoming advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs). Prominent players in the field, such as Juno Therapeutics, AveXis, and Kite Pharma, have been acquired as a consequence of the rapid expertise building efforts of more established pharma companies.

Moreover, gene therapy-focused businesses that have gone public, have experienced considerable growth in share value as their respective products / product candidate progressed through the various stages of development. Taking into consideration both the historical and contemporary scenario, the cell and gene therapies market continues to present lucrative investment opportunities for both short- and long-term investors.



Key Topics Covered:



Excel Deliverable



1. Key Innovators & Products Dataset



2. Funding & Investments Analysis



3. Company Valuation Analysis



4. Fundamental & Technical Financial Analysis



5. Business Risk Analysis



6. Market Forecast & Opportunity Analysis



7. Returns on Investment



PowerPoint Deliverable



1. Context



2. Project Approach



3. Project Objectives



4. Executive Summary



Section I: Need for Cell and Gene Therapy & Key Innovators Landscape



5. The Cell and Gene Therapy Market



6. Key Innovators Competitive Landscape



7. Products Landscape & Company Health Indexing



8. Value Proposition Analysis



9. Company Competitiveness Analysis



Section II Analysis of Investments & Company Valuation



10. Funding and Investments Analysis



11. Company Valuation Analysis



Section III Financial Analysis & Assessment of Business Risks



12. Financial Analysis of Public Ventures



13. Business Risk Analysis



Section IV Market Forecast & Opportunity Analysis



14. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



Section V Analysis of Returns on Investment & Key Acquisition Targets



15. Analysis of Returns on Investment



16. Key Acquisition Targets



17. Conclusion



18. Appendices

