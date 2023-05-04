Global Cell and Tissue Analysis Market Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Cell and Tissue Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cell and tissue analysis was estimated to be $16.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to $28.9 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In this report the cell and tissue analysis market is segmented based on technology type, end user and region.

This report focuses on the global market of cell and tissue analysis (CTA) products and provides an updated review, including basic design and applications in various arenas of biomedical and life science research. The report deals with CTA products covering the total market, which includes three main areas of applications.

Cell and tissue analysis products are playing pivotal roles in biomedical research. In the expanding field of biomedical research and development researchers and scientists employ a variety of cell and tissue analysis products. These products play important roles in the diagnosis of various forms of cancer and other diseases and also assume crucial roles when it comes to understanding diverse cellular activities. With the rise of chronic and infectious diseases, there is an urgent need for efficient diagnostics and better healthcare conditions to treat diseases. Along with the recent intensification of research in academia and the biomedical industry, demand is increasing significantly for advanced technology for drug development and screening.



Personalized drug treatment is becoming a reality. In response to the rise in the incidence of a number of diseases and an ageing population, the drug discovery industry is developing new and more efficacious drugs based on specific biomarker signatures and hence cell and tissue analysis technologies will also help in personalized drug development.



Apart from this the increasing demand for single-cell analysis and the extensive research ongoing in this area will further contribute to the market. Other drivers contributing to the market include advances in technologies and product launches, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an ageing population, and rising investments and funding. However, the market is facing some challenges such as the high cost of instruments, lack of skilled labor and stringent regulations.



Major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson & Co., Illumina, and Agilent Technologies. Technology types covered are biospecimen technology, cell separation, and cell and tissue characterization. Based on type, the cell and tissue characterization segment has the highest share. Each type is further categorized into subtypes.

North America has the highest share of the market by region, followed by Europe. Extensive R&D activities take place in the region, there are major players present, there is plentiful funding, and there is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. All these factors will contribute to growth in the market

Report Includes

30 data tables and 20 additional tables

A detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for cell and tissue analysis (CTA) products and technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and restraints that will shape the market for CTA products as the basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global cell and tissue analysis products market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application, end-user, and region

Review of the commercialized products used in the isolation, purification, and analysis of cells, as well as novel products and technologies that may be commercially viable in the next few years

Identification of large and established producers in cell and tissue analysis product market segments, as well as numerous smaller specialized market players

Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policies, development issues, and the vendor landscape

Information about patents and patent applications for cell and tissue analysis products and technologies by each major category

Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

Detailed company profiles of the leading industry players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Healthcare, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 History

3.1.2 Cells

3.1.3 Animal Tissue

3.2 Classification of Techniques Used in Cell and Tissue Analysis

3.3 Biospecimen Techniques

3.3.1 Microarray

3.3.2 Tissue Microarrays

3.3.3 Cellular Microarray

3.3.4 Dna Microarray or Dna Chip

3.3.5 Protein Microarray or Peptide Chip

3.4 Cell-Separation Techniques

3.4.1 Mechanical and Physical Dissociation

3.4.2 Based on Adherence

3.4.3 Based on Size and Density

3.4.4 Based on Affinity

3.4.5 Lab-On-Chip Techniques

3.5 Cell and Tissue Characterization

3.5.1 Cell-Based Assays

3.5.2 Histology and Immunohistochemistry

3.5.3 Flow Cytometry

3.5.4 Genotyping and Expression Analysis

3.5.5 Western Analysis

3.5.6 Components of Cell-Based Assays

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Factors Affecting the Market

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Challenges for the Market for Cell and Tissue Analysis

4.1.3 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

6.1 Cell and Tissue Analysis Technologies

6.1.1 Biospecimen Technology

6.1.2 Cell Separation Technology

6.1.3 Cell and Tissue Characterization

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

7.1 End-users

7.1.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.1.2 Academic and Research Institutes

7.1.3 Healthcare and Clinical

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Emerging Markets

Chapter 9 Regulatory Aspects

9.1 New Approvals of Cell and Tissue Analysis Products

9.2 Recalls and Safety Alerts

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

10.1 Patent Activity on Cell and Tissue Analysis

10.1.1 Patent Review by Year

10.1.2 Patent Review by Country

10.1.3 Patent Review by Company, University and Institute

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2 Competitive Analysis

11.2.1 Biospecimen Technology

11.2.2 Cell Separation Technology

11.2.3 Cell and Tissue Characterization Technology

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abcam plc

Abnova Corp.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arrayit Corp.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Carl Zeiss

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. (Fcdi)

Ge Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina Inc.

Luminex Corp.

Merck Kgaa

Miltenyi Biotec

Perkinelmer Inc.

Sartorius AG

Stemcell Technologies

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Worthington Biochemical Corp.

