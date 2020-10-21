Global Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets 2020-2024: Candidate Growth / Immuno-oncology / Genomic Blizzard / Technology Convergence / The Insurance Effect

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets Market Forecasts by Application, With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This updated report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.



Cell Based Assays are a mainstay of drug development and scientific research, but growth is now accelerating as new immuno-oncology markets create unprecedented investment in the race to cure cancer. On top of this new technology is allowing Cell Based Assays to be used to measure any aspect of cell function. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.



The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Cell Based Assays?

1.2 Clinical Trial Failures

1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Plays a Leading Role in Cell Based Assays

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective

1.5.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research



2. Cell Based Assays - Guide to Technology

2.1 Cell Cultures

2.1.1 Cell Lines

2.1.2 Primary Cells

2.1.3 Stem Cells

2.1.3.1 iPSC's - The Special Case

2.2 Cell Assays

2.3 Cell Viability Assays

2.3 Cell Proliferation Assays

2.4 Cytotoxicity Assays

2.5 Cell Senescence Assays

2.6 Apoptosis

2.7 Autophagy

2.8 Necrosis

2.9 Oxidative Stress

2.10 2D vs. 3D

2.11 Signalling Pathways, GPCR

2.12 Immune Regulation & Inhibition

2.13 Reporter Gene Technology

2.14 CBA Design & Development

2.15 Cell Based Assays - The Takeaway



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Contract Research Organization

3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

3.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company

3.1.7 Audit Body

3.1.8 Certification Body



4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Candidate Growth

4.1.2 Immuno-oncology

4.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

4.1.4 Technology Convergence

4.1.5 The Insurance Effect

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 CBA Development Challenges

4.2.2 Instrument Integration

4.2.3 Protocols

4.3 Technology Development

4.3.1 3D Assays

4.3.2 Automation

4.3.3 Software

4.3.4 Primary Cells

4.3.5 Signalling and Reporter Genes

4.3.6 The Next Five Years



5. Cell Based Assays Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

High-throughput Identifies cancer drug candidates

Velabs Therapeutics partners with Alytas Therapeutics to develop a novel immune-based therapy for obesity

InSphero platform selected to test Cyclerion's sGC stimulator technology

OcellO to provide in vitro research services to Merus

Charles River Laboratories to acquire Citoxlab

Reaction Biology Corporation Purchases ProQinase GmbH

Cisbio extends its assay portfolio for immuno-oncology drug discovery

STEMCELL Technologies Launches Next-Generation Culture System

Abcam Acquires Calico Biolabs

Evotec announces achievement in Celgene alliance utilizing IPSC screening

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. launches iCELL Microglia

Cisbio and Excellerate Bioscience partner

Agilent Acquires Luxcel Biosciences

Horizon Discovery extends CRISPR Screening Service to primary human T cells

BioIVT Acquires Biological Specialty Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec acquires microscopy specialist LaVision BioTec

BioIVT acquires Clinical Trials Laboratory Services

ACEA Biosciences to be Acquired by Agilent Technologies

Olympus announces new 3D Cell Analysis technology

Beckman Coulter Launches Flow Cytometry Software

Agilent Technologies Inc. and BioTek Instruments, Inc to Create Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform

Molecular Devices launches new features for ImageXpress Pico

Automated Cell Imaging System

Ncardia Launches Custom CRISPR Gene-editing in iPSC-derived Cell

Lines with Horizon Discovery as Partner

MilliporeSigma to sell Flow Cytometry Unit

Charles River Laboratories purchases Nanion Syncropatch 384PE

Reaction Biology and Promega announce new NanoBRET Technology

Nanion Technologies and Ncardia to enhance Options for Cardiac Researchers

Citoxlab signs deal with Experimental Pharmacology and Oncology Berlin-Buch GmbH (EPO)

Battery Ventures Acquires TTP Labtech Limited

BD Launches Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Enzo Life Sciences Introduces Validated Antibodies for IHC

Sartorius launches new high throughput bioreactor system

6. Profiles of Key Cell Based Assay Companies

Abcam

Agilent

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton Dickinson

BioIVT

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments

BioVision, Inc.

Cell Biolabs, Inc

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Cisbio Bioassays

Corning, Inc

Cytovale

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Evotec AG

Excellerate Bioscience

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Hemogenix

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Invivogen

Leica Biosystems

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KgaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Molecular Devices

Nanion

Ncardia

New England Biolabs, Inc

Olympus

Origene Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV

Reaction Biology

Roche Group

Sartorius

Sony Biotechnology

Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TTP Labtech

Vitro Biopharma

7. Global Market Size



8. Global Market by User Type

8.1 Pharmaceutical Market

8.2 Basic Research Market

8.3 Industrial/Cosmetic Market



9. Cell Based Assay by Product Class

9.1 Instrument Market

9.2 Reagent Market

9.3 Services Market

9.4 Software Market



10. Appendices

10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

10.3 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

