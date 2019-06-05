Global Cell-Based Assays Market 2019-2025 Featuring Key Players - Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Labs, Biotek Instruments, Corning, Danaher, Lonza, Merck, Perkinelmer, Tecan, & Thermo Fisher Scientific
Jun 05, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell-Based Assays Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cell-based assays global market is is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% to reach 20,053.4 million by 2025
Cell-based assays or bioassays are often an integral part of drug development in the pharma and biotech industry, which are a key component of preclinical, clinical and drug manufacturing processes. Other areas of application include basic research, diagnostics and medical device testing, agro product and environmental testing, cosmetic testing, food, and beverages testing and chemical and material testing.
The Cell-based assays global market is segmented based on the products, applications, and geography. The Cell-based assays market by Products is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services. Among which, Consumables market commanded the largest share in 2018 growing at high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
The consumables market is further sub-segmented into assay kits, cells, microplates, reagents, and others, among which reagents commanded the largest market share and is expected to grow at high CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The assay kits are further classified based on research needs into reporter gene assay, second messenger, cell-growth assay, cell death assay, motility assays, and others.
Among which reporter gene assay commanded the largest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a strong CAGR, where, the increasing use of these assays in the study of gene regulation, diagnostics, cell dynamics, and development are factors driving the market. The cells market is sub-segmented based on source into primary cells, cell lines, and stem cells, where, cell lines commanded the largest revenue in 2018 and the market is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
The demand for cell lines in research because of the advantages such as, cost-effectiveness, ease of use, unlimited supply and bypassing of ethical concerns associated with the use of products of animal origin and human tissue are driving its growth. The emerging trend of a large number of service providers offering ready to use cell-based assay kits along with custom assay, cells and reagent development capabilities for research institutes, pharma, and biotech clients to carry out clinical and non-clinical development of pharmaceuticals, research activities, product testing to comply with regulatory requirements.
Microplate readers, liquid handling devices, flow cytometers, automated cell counters, microfluidic chips, and cell microarrays, high throughput screening, high content screening, microscopes, and other instruments constitute the cell-based assays instrument market. Among which, microplate readers commanded the largest revenue in 2018, the market is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. With the advancements in label-free imaging and phenotypic screening methods in research, the microscopes market is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
The cell-based assays geographical market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW, where North America dominates the market due to the presence of a large number of pharma-biotech companies, and investments for research from both public and private players. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show high single-digit CAGR growth from 2018 to 2025, due to the presence of a large number of CROs and the emergence of this region as the manufacturing hub for biologics drugs.
Some of the key players in Cell-based assays global market are:
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biotek Instruments, Inc
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Lonza Group Ltd
- Merck Kgaa
- Perkinelmer, Inc
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Key Takeaways
2.2 Scope Of The Report
2.3 Report Description
2.4 Markets Covered
2.5 Stakeholders
2.6 Research Methodology
3 Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities
3.3.1.1 Rising Use Of Cell-Based Assays In Drug Discovery And Development
3.3.1.2 Increasing Focus On Biologics
3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements Favoring The Adoption Of Cell-Based Assays
3.3.1.4 The Growing Availability Of Funds For Research
3.3.2 Restraints And Threats
3.3.2.1 Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility Of Assays And Lack Of Standardization
3.3.2.2 Lack Of Skilled Professionals
3.3.2.3 The High Cost Of Instruments And Special Research Materials
3.3.2.4 Ethical Concern Over The Use Of Raw Materials From Animal Sources
3.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.5 Technology Advancements
3.5.1 Predictive Toxicology
3.5.2 3D Bio-Printing
3.5.3 Gene Editing Tools In Drug Development
3.5.4 Virtual Screening, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning In Drug Discovery
3.6 Regulatory Affairs
3.6.1 United States
3.6.2 Europe
3.6.3 Japan
3.6.4 ISO Standards
3.6.5 Oecd Guidelines For Testing Chemicals
3.7 Deals
3.8 Market Share Analysis
3.8.1 Market Share Analysis: Cell-Based Assays Major Players
3.9 Cost Of Devices
4 Cell-Based Assay Global Market, By Products
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Consumables
4.2.1 Assay Kits
4.2.1.1 Reporter Gene Assay
4.2.1.2 Second Messenger Assay
4.2.1.3 Cell Growth Assay
4.2.1.4 Cell Death Assay/Cytotoxic Assay
4.2.1.5 Cell Motility Assays
4.2.1.6 Others
4.2.2 Cells
4.2.2.1 Cell Lines
4.2.2.2 Primary Cells
4.2.2.3 Stem Cells
4.2.3 Microplates
4.2.4 Reagents
4.2.5 Others
4.3 Instruments
4.3.1 Microplate Readers
4.3.2 Liquid Handling Systems
4.3.3 Flow Cytometer
4.3.4 Automated Cell Counters
4.3.5 Microfluidic Chips & Cell Microarray
4.3.6 High Throughput Screening
4.3.7 High Content Screening
4.3.8 Microscopes
4.3.9 Others
4.4 Software And Services
5 Cell-Based Assay Global Market, By Applications
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pharma And Biotech
5.2.1 Drug Discovery
5.2.2 Drug Development
5.2.3 Drug Manufacturing
5.3 Basic Research
5.4 Diagnostics And Medical Devices
5.5 Agro And Environmental Testing
5.6 Cosmetics Testing
5.7 Food And Beverages
5.8 Chemicals And Materials
5.9 Others
6 Regional Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.2.1 U.S.
6.2.2 Rest of North America
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Germany
6.3.2 U.K.
6.3.3 France
6.3.4 Rest Of Europe
6.4 APAC
6.4.1 China
6.4.2 Japan
6.4.3 India
6.4.4 Rest Of APAC
6.5 RoW
6.5.1 Brazil
6.5.2 Rest Of LATAM
6.5.3 Middle East & Others
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Introduction
7.2 New Product Launch
7.3 Agreements & Collaborations
7.4 Acquisitions
7.5 Others
8 Major Player Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Absorption Systems, LP
- Abzena
- Across Barriers GmbH
- Adooq Bioscience Llc
- Advanced Biomatrix Inc
- Affinity Biologicals
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Agrenvec
- Aimplex Biosciences, Inc.
- Akeso Biopharma
- Allcells
- Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Amri) Carlyle Group
- Antagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Anthem Biosciences
- Apacor
- Applied Biological Materials (Abm) Inc.
- Applied Genetics Laboratories, Inc.
- Applied Stemcell
- Arbor Assays Llc
- Arp American Research Products, Inc
- Art Robbins Instruments Llc
- Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc (Bioivt)
- Assay. Works GmbH
- ATCC
- Attagene, Inc.
- Aurelia Bioscience Ltd.
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Bioagilytix Labs
- Bioalternatives, Sas
- Bioassay GmbH
- Biopta, Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biospherix, Ltd.
- Biotek Instruments, Inc.
- Biotesys GmbH
- Biothema Ab
- Biovision, Inc
- BmG Labtech
- Braintree Scientific, Inc.
- Brand GmbH
- BSL Bioservice
- Canvax
- Carna Biosciences, Inc.
- Cell Biolabs, Inc
- Cell Guidance Systems Ltd.
- Cells-Safe
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Cell Technology, Inc.
- Cellsafe Biotech Group
- Cellular Dynamics International
- Celprogen, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories, Inc
- Cisbio Bioassays
- Clinactis Pte Ltd
- Corning, Inc.
- Covance, Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Cybio Ag (Analytik Jena)
- Evotec (Cyprotex)
- Cytoskeleton, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- ECM Biosciences
- Embi Tec
- Enzo Life Sciences Inc.
- Eurofins -Discoverx
- Explicyte
- Firalis S.A.
- GE Healthcare
- Genlantis, Inc.
- GVK Biosciences Private Limited
- Hamamatsu
- Hamilton Company
- Hurel Corporation
- IBT Bioservice
- Illumina
- Immuno Chemistry Technologies
- In Vitro International
- Indigo Biosciences
- Insphero AG
- Invivogen
- Iqvia
- JRF Global
- Kerafast, Inc.
- Leinco Technologies, Inc.
- Lifeline Cell Technology, Llc
- LKT Laboratories, Inc.
- Logos Biosystems
- Lonza Group Ag
- Mattek Corporation
- Md Biosciences, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Metrion Bioscience
- Microarrays, Inc.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Mimetas B.V
- Mitegen Llc
- Moduline Systems Inc.
- Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc
- Ncardia
- NMS Labs
- Nortis, Inc
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd
- Oz Bioscience
- Pacific Biolabs
- Parexel International Corporation
- PBL Assay Science
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- Phenovista Biosciences
- Pluriselect GmbH
- Porsolt
- Preditox
- Probiogen
- Profoldin
- Proimmune Ltd
- Promega Corporation
- Promocell
- Proqinase GmbH
- Qgel SA
- Quidel
- Raybiotech
- Reach Bio Research Labs
- Readycell
- Retrogenix U.K.
- Roche Holding AG
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- S-Bio
- Selexis Sa-Jsr Life Sciences
- Shenandoah Biotechnology Inc.
- Sru Biosystems, Inc.
- Stem Cell Technologies
- Stressmarq Biosciences
- Surmodics, Inc.
- Symansis
- System Biosciences Inc.
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Tissuse GmbH
- Trevigen (Bio-Techne)
- Ttp Labtech Ltd
- Vitl Life Science Solutions
- Vivopharm
- Wuxi Biologics
- Xeno Diagnostics
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Zenbio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5wch6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
