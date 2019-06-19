Global Cell Counting Device Market to Surpass US$ 11.6 Billion by 2026

SEATTLE, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global cell counting device market was valued at US$ 5,905.2 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cell Counting Device Market:

Adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisitions, partnership, product launches, and geographical expansion by key players is expected to fuel the global cell counting devices market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Agilent Technologies, acquired ACEA Biosciences, a company manufacturing cell analyzer to widen the product portfolio. This acquisition included the products such as xCELLigence, a cell analyzer and NovoExpress, flow cytometer. Hence, this factor is expected to accelerate the global cell counting device market growth.

Moreover, in June 2017, GE Healthcare launched cell imaging system, IN Cell Analyzer 6500 HS and IN Cell Analyzer 2500 HS. IN Cell Analyzer 6500 HS provides high throughput and high quality images even for 3D samples such spheroids. It is based on IRIS and EDGE line-scanning confocal technology, which enables to optimize the imaging conditions for all types of sample. IN Cell Analyzer 2500 HS features are ultra-fast scan time and high camera frame rates. It ensures high speed, high throughput, high sensitivity, and better analytics. Hence, development of products are expected to drive the global cell counting device market growth.

Increase in prevalence of diseases such as typhoid, malaria, dengue, yellow fever, and other infectious diseases are expected to drive the global cell counting device market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 11-20 million people are infected with the several bacterial disease and around 161,000 die due to it, worldwide annually. Hence, this may lead to higher adoption of cell counting method for diagnosis and treatment and thereby supporting the market growth of global cell counting devices.

Key Market Takeaways:

A CAGR of 7.8% is expected during the forecast period (2019–2026), owing to increase in prevalence of diseases like malaria, dengue, and other infectious diseases

Manufacturers are focused on developing new products, which is expected to aid the global cell counting devices market growth

North America region is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owing to presence of leading contract research organizations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, and others

North America region is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owing to presence of leading contract research organizations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, and others

Some of the major players operating in the global cell counting device market include Paul Marienfeld GmbH & Co. KG, ChemoMetec A/S, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company , Tip Biosystems, Corning Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

