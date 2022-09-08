Global Cell Counting Market Report 2022: Growing Prevalence of Cancers to Drive Future Growth - Forecasts to 2026 & 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Counting Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell counting market is expected to grow from $8.44 billion in 2021 to $9.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87%. The cell counting market is expected to grow to $11.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.01%.

The cell counting market consists of sales of cell counting by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to any of techniques used for counting cells or quantification of cells in the life sciences for diagnosis and treatment. Cell counting is used in monitoring cell health and proliferation rate assessing immortalization or transformation, transfection or infection, seeding cells for subsequent experiments, and preparing for cell-based assays.

The main consumables and accessories used in cell counting are media, sera and reagents, assay kits, microplates, accessories and other consumables. Media, sera and reagents are used as a part of cell culture and have applications in cancer research, development of biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and other research purposes.

Various products include spectrophotometers, single-mode readers, multi-mode readers, cell counters, automated cell counters, hemocytometers, manual cell counters, flow cytometers and hematology analyzers. Cell counting is majorly used in for research applications, clinical and diagnostic applications and industrial applications and the end-user include hospitals and diagnostic, research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others.

North America was the largest region in the cell counting market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell counting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing prevalence of cancer amongst the global population is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the cell counting market. Changing lifestyle and eating habits, and non-maintaining of healthy body weight is the reason for chronic diseases and other chronic infections have the risk factors for cancer. Cancer is caused by various factors such as smoking, radiation, viruses, cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens), obesity, hormones, chronic inflammation, and a lack of exercise.

The growing population and exposure to the infection lead to chronic diseases. The need for celling counting increases as there is an increase in the prevalence of cancer. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020, and 606,520 cancer deaths occurred in the United States.

Whereas in 2021, it has been estimated as 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the US show increasing growth in chronic diseases in the country. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer amongst the global population drives the growth of the cell counting market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the cell counting market. The key players operating in the cell counting market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. The innovative solutions of next-generation information management focus on improving patient care.

This discovery should increase the capabilities that can help improve efficiency within the hospital laboratory or network with the help of data visualization and analysis software.

For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., a US-based developer and manufacturer of specialized technological products for life science research and clinical diagnostics launched TC20 Automated Cell Counter, an advanced cell counter with innovative auto-focus technology and a sophisticated cell-counting algorithm. It offers accurate mammalian cell counting in less than 30 seconds.

In March 2020, Danaher Corporation, a US-based science & technology company acquired the Biopharma business from General Electric Company's Life Sciences division for an amount of $21.4 billion. With this acquisition, Danaher wants to solve complex challenges and improve the quality of life around the world.

GE is a US-based conglomerate company whose Life Sciences division consists of process chromatography hardware and consumables, cell culture media, single-use technologies, development instrumentation and consumables, and service.

Major players in the cell counting market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Biotek Instruments

Agilent Technologies

General Electric Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Olympus Corporation

Horiba Ltd

Logos Biosystems Inc

Corning Incorporated

Abbott

Diconex

Beckman Coulter Inc

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

ChemoMetec A/S

Advanced Instruments

R&D Systems Inc

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

