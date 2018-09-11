Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BD, Corning, Eppendorf, General Electric, Merck KGaA & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Culture Consumables Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing demand for 3D cell culture. In the past few years, there has been a gradual development and increase in the adoption of technologies that enable cultured cells to maintain their morphology and structure.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in infectious diseases. The prevalence of infectious diseases is growing rapidly due to the growing population which is likely to make a favorable impact on the growth of the cell culture consumables market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the contamination of cell culture. Cell culture is the process of extracting cells from plants or animals and growing them in an artificial environment. The contamination of cell cultures is the most commonly encountered problem in cell culture production.

Key vendors

BD

Corning

Eppendorf

General Electric

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

