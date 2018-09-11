Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BD, Corning, Eppendorf, General Electric, Merck KGaA & Thermo Fisher Scientific
14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cell Culture Consumables Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing demand for 3D cell culture. In the past few years, there has been a gradual development and increase in the adoption of technologies that enable cultured cells to maintain their morphology and structure.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in infectious diseases. The prevalence of infectious diseases is growing rapidly due to the growing population which is likely to make a favorable impact on the growth of the cell culture consumables market.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the contamination of cell culture. Cell culture is the process of extracting cells from plants or animals and growing them in an artificial environment. The contamination of cell cultures is the most commonly encountered problem in cell culture production.
Key vendors
- BD
- Corning
- Eppendorf
- General Electric
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cancer research - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for 3D cell culture
- Growing preference for single-use technologies
- Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xc57mx/global_cell?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article