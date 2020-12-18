Global Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables [Media, Serum, Vessels], Equipment [Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Incubator, Autoclave]), Application (Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines, Diagnostics, Stem Cells), End-user (Pharma, Biotech) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell culture market is projected to reach USD 33.1 billion by 2025 from USD 19 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, and the launch of advanced cell culture products. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research and the lack of proper infrastructure for cell-based research activities are the major factors restraining this market's growth.



Based on product, the consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period



Based on product, the cell culture market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominant share and high growth of the consumables segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research.



Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application, the cell culture market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, stem cell research, diagnostics, drug screening & development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical companies, growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines, and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cell culture market during the forecast period



Based on end-users, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and cell banks. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing use of single-use technologies, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players in this market are some of the factors driving the cell culture market for this end-user segment.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cell culture market in 2019



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell culture market, followed by Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, technological advancements, and growth in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America.

