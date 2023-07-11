Global Cell Dissociation Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2032: Rising Focus on the Development of Cell-based Therapeutics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Dissociation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Type, By Tissue, By Application, By End Use, By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell dissociation market size is expected to reach USD 1,161.06 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The process of cell dissociation involves using proteolytic enzymes to separate adherent cells from their substrate or surface. Cell dissociation cushions contain both collagenolytic and proteolytic qualities, which help clear cell lines and tissues from plastic or glass surfaces of culture containers. This enhances isolation effectiveness and preserves high cell viability.



The cell dissociation market is expected to experience growth in the forecast period, driven by several major factors. These include the increasing demand for research and development in the biopharmaceutical industry, a favorable funding environment for cancer research, and a rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. In addition, the growing focus on personalized medicine and government support for cell-based research are also expected to support market growth. However, the cell dissociation market may face challenges due to the high cost of cell-based research and the need for more infrastructure for such research in developing economies. These factors could hinder the growth of the cell dissociation market in the forecast period.



Furthermore, the potential for growth in the cell dissociation market is expected to be enhanced by the increasing opportunities in developing markets and the growing availability of tissue dissociation enzyme products in developed countries. Nevertheless, smaller competitors and new entrants could challenge expanding the cell dissociation market in the upcoming years.



Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on developing advanced technologies to meet the increasing demand. For instance, a team of researchers at Brown University is working on creating a low-cost, user-friendly, and portable device for electrically separating tissues into viable single cells, with potential applications in both basic scientific research and clinical diagnostics. Additionally, the team has collaborated with PerkinElmer to commercialize the technology. The researchers are also exploring other novel physical mechanisms for tissue dissociation.

Cell Dissociation Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the enzymatic dissociation method held the largest revenue share in the global industry. This method employs enzymes to break down tissue fragments and release cells. A range of enzymes can be utilized alone or in combination for this purpose.

The tissue dissociation segment highly dominates the industry and is projected to maintain its position in the global market. This growth is expected to be driven by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies that are increasingly focusing on the development of monoclonal antibodies and personalized treatment.

Due to the rising incidence of cancers and chronic diseases, North America holds a dominant position in the cell dissociation market. The region's market is expected to grow further during the forecast period, driven by the increasing popularity of research and development in the life sciences by both industry and academia, as well as the presence of major key players.

The Asia Pacific region's cell dissociation market is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for novel therapeutics. This growth is further supported by rising government investments in research and development and the rapid development of infrastructure in the region.

