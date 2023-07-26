Global Cell Dissociation Research Report 2023: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market for Cell Dissociation with High R&D Investments and Favorable Regulations

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Trypsin, Papain, DNase, Hyaluronidase, Instruments), Tissue Type (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue), End-user (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institutes) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell dissociation market is projected to grow from USD 600 million in 2023 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.8%

The key factors driving the growth of the cell dissociation market are the increase in recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and increasing GMP certification approvals for cell therapy production facilities. Additionally, advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation are expected to offer lucrative market opportunities.

This report studies the cell dissociation market based on product, tissue type, application, end-user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

The report also studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cell dissociation market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Enzymatic dissociation products segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation agents, non-enzymatic dissociation agents, and instruments & accessories.

The enzymatic dissociation agents segment dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022. It is expected to hold the largest share till 2028. The expanding pool of operational entities in this segment and established protocols for using enzymatic dissociation agents are key contributors to market growth.

Non-enzymatic alternatives for cell dissociation are being developed to overcome the limitations of traditional enzymes. Instruments and accessories form a niche segment, with few manufacturers active.

Connective tissue segment to register the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period

Based on tissue type, the cell dissociation market has been segmented into connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissues (muscle tissue, lung tissue, and nerve tissue). Connective tissue dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022. The extensive research on connective tissues has ensured a high share of this segment. However, the epithelial tissue segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising R&D investments in the pharmaceutical sectors of several emerging APAC countries, favorable regulatory guidelines & government support, lower manufacturing costs, and increasing incidence of diseases.

Competitive landscape

The prominent players in the global cell dissociation market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), ATCC (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), and Genlantis, Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Recombinant Therapeutics Sourced from Mammalian Cells

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

CGMP Approvals for New Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Restraints

High Cost of Cell-based Research

Opportunities

Advancements in Non-Enzymatic Tissue Dissociation

Challenges

Limitations Associated with Dissociated Cell Culture

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Inc.

Promocell GmbH

Miltenyi Biotec

ATCC

HiMedia Laboratories

Pan-Biotech

CellSystems GmbH

AMSBio

Neuromics

Other Players

Vitacyte

Alstembio

Biological Industries (Sartorius)

Geminibio

Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc.

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Capricorn Scientific

Abeomics

Genlantis

