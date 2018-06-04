Global Cell-free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market to Reach $442.8 Million by 2026, Reports BIS Research

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026", the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market was estimated at $81.7 million with 2,143.3 thousand units in 2016, and is anticipated to grow over $442.8 million with 14,638.3 thousand units by 2026. The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market are projected to grow at 19.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between the years 2017 and 2026, aided by the rising demand for non-invasive prenatal testing among high-risk pregnant women and increased demand for liquid biopsy. Analyzing cell-free DNA shows promise as a non-invasive method for investigating genetic biomarkers that may indicate disease progression and effects in cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, neurological, and for the screening of genetically inherited diseases.

cfDNA analysis, as a sensitive biomarker, requires wide-ranging decision process and number of steps to carry out cfDNA testing. Hence, the use of cfDNA in molecular biology research and study requires reliable isolation and extraction of cfDNA as one of the most crucial steps. However, the process of extraction of cfDNA is accompanied by several challenges. For example, small fragments of cfDNA are difficult to isolate and require optimized systems. Secondly, the presence of a limited amount of cfDNA in cell-free samples creates much trouble in isolation. Moreover, a complication arises with a low and variable concentration in the plasma (requiring almost total isolation of the fraction) in combination with demanding downstream applications, make it obligatory to use a high volume of starting material (plasma) for the isolation. So high volume of starting sample material along an optimal isolation method is mandatory to get reliable results and to minimize recall rates.

The cfDNA extraction/isolation market encompasses various products used for isolation of cfDNA from blood, plasma, or urine samples. The extraction of cfDNA from the sample can be manual or automatic, and hence require different products for isolation process. The manual process requires longer time and various instruments, reagents and kits for sample processing, while in automation, usually, a single system can do all the processes in one run.

The cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market drivers include the inclusion of cancer screening tests in national cancer screening programs, increasing discretionary funding for cancer research, associating drugs with diagnostic assays, constantly growing list of cancer biomarkers, exploring next-generation sequencing techniques for cancer diagnostics and others.

According to Pushplata Patel, an analyst at BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor to the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market, in terms of both, volume and revenue. The contribution of North America to the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market was volume and valued to be approximately 59% and 61% in 2016, respectively. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow, by volume, at an impressive 21.15% CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America is anticipated to grow, by value, at a notable 17.80% CAGR. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market contributed approximately 29% of the total global market value in 2017."

The extraction kits hold the most significant share of the total cfDNA extraction/isolation market and growing at a double-digit CAGR

Among the applications, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) leads the cfDNA extraction/isolation market share. In 2016, the NIPT segment accounted for 72% of the total market. However, the market share of the NIPT segment is expected to decrease substantially during the forecast period owing high market penetration rate of cfDNA technology in the cancer diagnostic and screening application.

In 2016, next-generation sequencing was the most used downstream quantification technique for cfDNA, and accounted for 71% of the total sample processing share and is expected to remain the leading quantification technique in 2026

Currently, the North America region is acknowledged to be the major contributor to the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market and is expected to grow at 16.30% CAGR, by volume, during the forecast period

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, and manufacturers, and trend analysis by segments and demand analysis by geographical regions.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of from leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles companies including several key players, such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Berry Genomics, BGI Diagnostics, BioCAT GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GATC Biotech AG., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, LifeCodexx AG, Merck KGaA, Natera Inc., NIPD Genetics, Norgen Biotek Corp., PreAnalytiX GmbH, Premaitha Health Plc, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., STRATEC Biomedical AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AccuBioMed, Aline Biosciences, BioChain, Bioo Scientific Corporation, COVARIS, INC., Epigentek Group Inc., NeoGenStar LLC, Omega Bio-tek, Inc, Promega Corporation, System Biosciences, LLC., and STRECK, INC., among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction in 2016?

How will each segment of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2026?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

How will the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction industry evolve during the forecast period 2017-2026?

What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain in this market?

What is the market share of each of the companies by NIPT test providers?

What is the growth-share matrix of each of the companies by NIPT test providers?

Who are the key players in the cell-free DNA extraction/isolation kits market and what are their contributions?

What are the major benefits of the implementation of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction in different fields of applications including cancer diagnosis, prenatal testing, and several other chronic diseases?

What is the scope of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America ?

and ? What is the scope for expansion by the key players of the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market in the Asia Pacific and Latin America ?

