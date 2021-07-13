FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: June 2021 Executive Pool: 832 Companies: 34 - Players covered include Biotechrabbit GmbH; CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.; Creative Biolabs, Inc.; Cube Biotech GmbH; GeneCopoeia, Inc.; Jena Bioscience GmbH; Merck KGaA; Promega Corporation; Takara Bio Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering, Protein Purification) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Cell Free Protein Expression Market to Reach $271.6 Million by 2026

Cell-free Protein Expression is basically a technique enabling mostly researchers to rapidly express as well as manufacture functional proteins in small amounts. When compared to approaches that are in vivo and which are based on tissue culture or bacterial cells, cell-free protein expression is faster as it does not necessitate cell culture, gene transfection or protein purification at an extensive level. As protein synthesis happens in cell lysates and not inside cultured cells, it is also referred to as cell-free protein expression. Other names for the approach are cell-free translation, cell-free protein synthesis and in vitro translation. Production of cell-free protein can be done using different species and kinds of cell extracts. The different approaches offer many advantages complementing conventional in vivo methodologies. Cell-free protein expression is ideal for experiments meant for characterizing protein-protein interactions and protein-nucleic acid interactions and for high-throughput and rapid expression of truncated or mutant proteins for the purpose of functional analysis. Another application for which the approach is considered ideal is mammalian protein expression with appropriate glycosylation and native PTMs (Post-translational Modifications). The technique is also being increasingly used for stable isotopes containing proteins labelling, for the purpose of structural analysis and for the production of toxic polypeptides and functional virons. Researchers also use cell-free protein expression for analysing components needed for protein stability, degradation and folding.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Free Protein Expression estimated at US$195.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$271.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Protein-Protein Interaction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$147.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Protein Labeling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Cell Free Protein Expression market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.2 Million in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $25.7 Million by 2026

The Cell Free Protein Expression market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Several pharmaceutical companies have in the recent years started research in the protein expression domain. Several biotech companies have also recently started initiatives which necessitate extensive use of cell-free protein expression, which is anticipated to provide the required impetus to market growth at the global level. The biological sector is also trying to use swifter and more agile protein synthesis methods further enhancing market growth dynamics. Furthermore, technology advancements of over the years resulted in use of new expression elements like specially designed promoters exhibiting more efficient genomic engineering and translation leading to improved translation efficiency. There are also now software controlled algorithms facilitating better yield.

Other growth factors include increasing outsourcing of R&D by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, patent cliff sales reduction resulting in increased pharmaceutical sector research intensity, declining research productivity, and growing expenditure on development of biosimilars. Advanced applications and increasing demand for more efficient and simpler methods for protein production also promote market growth. Different applications for cell-free protein expression include enzyme engineering, protein-protein interaction, protein purification and protein labelling, with the application of protein-protein interactions accounting for the largest percentage in overall market revenues at the global level owing to strong R&D initiatives for generation of protein libraries.

Enzyme Engineering Segment to Reach $41.7 Million by 2026

In the global Enzyme Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Million by the year 2026. More

