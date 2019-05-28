Global Cell Harvesting Market, 2019-2023 - Key Patents Analysis and New Product Developments

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Harvesting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report encompasses the major types of cell harvesting that have been used and the cell harvesting technologies that are being developed by industry, government agencies and nonprofits. It analyzes current market status, examines drivers on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years.

The report provides a summary of the market, including a market snapshot and profiles of key players in the cell harvesting market. It provides an exhaustive segmentation analysis of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a description of market trends and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities. It provides information about market developments and future trends that can be useful for organizations, including wholesalers and exporters.

It provides market positionings of key players using yardsticks of revenue, product portfolio, and recent activities. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Readers will also find historical and current market sizes and a discussion of the market's future potential. The report will help market players and new entrants make informed decisions about the production and exports of goods and services.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Characterization and quantification of market potential for cell harvesting by type of harvesting, procedure, end user, component/equipment and region

A brief study and intact information about the market development, and future trends that can be useful for the organizations involved in

Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and the economic factors that will shape the future marketplace

Key patents analysis and new product developments in cell harvesting market

Detailed profiles of major companies of the industry, including Becton, Dickinson and Co., Corning, Inc., Fluidigm Corp., General Electric Co., Perkinelmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Key Market Trends

Increased Healthcare Spending to Promote the Growth of the Market

Manual Cell Harvesting Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market

North America Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market

Emphasis on Innovations in 3D Cell Culture Technology

Key Recommendations

Shifting Focus toward Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Increased Number of Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Market Growth

Emphasis on Emerging Economies

Bone Marrow is the Major Source of Stem Cells Used in Harvesting Procedures

Regulations

Cell Culture Market Overview

Factors Driving Market Growth

Factors Restraining Market Growth

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Harvesting

Automated Cell Harvesting

Manual Cell Harvesting

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Bone Marrow

Adipose Tissue

Peripheral Blood

Umbilical Cord

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Component/Equipment

Assays and Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Cell Collection and Separation Equipment

Storage and Transportation

Refrigerators

Freezers

Cryogenic Storage

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Chapter 9 New Developments and Patent Review

New Developments

ADS Biotec launched Hanabi P-1000 In Situ Harvester

Avita Medical

Corning

Vertex/CRISPR Therapeutics

General Electric Co.

Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Stem Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials and Pipelines

Emerging Economies

Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning and Strategies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

General Electric Co.

Corning, Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Recent Activities in the Cell Harvesting Market

Collaborations and Partnerships

Geographic Expansion

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



3D BIOTEK LLC

Acelity Lp, Inc.

ADS Biotec, Inc.

American Cryostem Corp.

Angle Plc

Argos Technologies, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Avita Medical Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biotium, Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

Connectorate Ag

Corning, Inc.

Cox Scientific Ltd.

Creative Biolabs, Inc.

Crispr Therapeutics Ag

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Ctibiotech

Emcyte Corp.

Fluidigm Corp.

General Electric Co.

Insphero Ag

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.

Matricel Gmbh

Medtronic Plc

Merck KGaA

Microtissues, Inc.

Millennium Medical Technologies, Inc.

Noviocell Bv

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Promocell Gmbh

Ranfac Corp.

Regenmed Systems, Inc.

Royal Biologics Llc

Sartorius Ag

Scinomix, Inc.

Stemcell Technologies, Inc.

Synthecon, Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Thomas Scientific Llc

Thomson Instrument Co.

Tomtec, Inc.

Trevigen, Inc.

Vertex/CRISPR Therapeutics

Vita 34 Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi12zp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

