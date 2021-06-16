Global Cell Isolation Market Research Report 2021: Rising Demand for Drugs, Vaccines and Other Related Products - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Isolation Market By Product (Consumables and Instruments), By Cell Type (Human Cells and Animal Cells), By Source, By Technique, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Isolation Market was valued at USD7013.71 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD15529.45 million by 2026 by registering a CAGR of 15.25% until 2026.

Cell isolation is a technique of isolating cells for diagnosis and analysis of a particular type of cell. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for drugs, vaccines and other related products, as they are manufactured with the assistance of cell isolation technique. Increasing popularity of precision medicines is also working in the favor of the market growth.



The Global Cell Isolation Market has been segmented into product, cell type, source, technique, application, end-user, company and region. Based on technique, the market is further fragmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface-marker based cell isolation and filtration-based cell isolation, amongst which, centrifugation-based cell isolation segment occupied the largest market share in 2020 as it finds extensive applications in various end-user sectors such as academic institutes, research laboratories, etc.

Based on application, the market is further divided into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, in vitro diagnostics and others. Among these, cancer research and stem cell research are projected to be the lucrative segments of the market in the forecast period. Increase in the research activities by biopharma companies and laboratory is the key factor for the growth of the segments.



Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high CAGR of the region can be attributed to the relaxation in the stringent rules and regulations laid down by the government for drug development. Another factor that can be held responsible for the fastest growth of the region is the availability of competent researchers and personnel who can carry out cell isolation techniques along with a wide genome pool.

The market players are focusing on research and development activities in order to enhance their product portfolios and strengthen their position across the global market. For instance, the major pharmaceutical companies worldwide are making substantial investments in R&D to introduce new drugs in the market.

Such investments are expected to increase the demand for cell isolation products over the coming years. In addition to this, new product developments help vendors to expand their product portfolio and gain maximum share in the sector. For example, Thermo Scientific's Medifuge is a benchtop centrifuge which is having a unique hybrid rotor as well as an interchangeable swing-out buckets and fixed-angle rotors to facilitate rapid & convenient applications on a single platform.

Moreover, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and regional expansions are some of the other strategic initiatives taken by major companies for serving the unmet needs of their customers.

Major players operating in the Global Cell Isolation Market include

GE Healthcare Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Sartorius AG

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Corning Inc

Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Invent Biotechnologies, Inc

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Cell Isolation Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Cell Isolation Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Cell Isolation Market based on product, cell type, source, technique, application, end-user, company and region.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Cell Isolation Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cell Isolation Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cell Isolation Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Cell Isolation Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cell Isolation Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Cell Isolation Market.

Key Target Audience:

Companies and laboratories using cell isolation techniques, research labs, end-users and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to cell isolation

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:



Global Cell Isolation Market, By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Cell Type:

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Source:

Bone Marrow

Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

Adipose Tissue

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Technique:

Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation

Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation

Filtration-Based Cell Isolation

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Application:

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

In Vitro Diagnostics

Others

Global Cell Isolation Market, By End-User:

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Cell Isolation Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68cemb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

