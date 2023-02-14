Global Cell Line Development Market Outlook 2022-2031: Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Line Development Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell line development market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.39% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031. Factors such has growing burden of cancer, and rising need for vaccine production to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising burden of osteoporosis, and also growing risk of coronavirus are expected to boost the market growth. The market estimated to generate revenue of USD 14,600 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 4,500 Million in the year 2021.



The global cell line development market is segmented into numerous segments which include segmentation by product, cell type, application, and by industry. By cell type, the market is segmented into CHO cells, BHK 21 cells, NSO cells, and more. Out of which, BHK 21 cells is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 2,400 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 700 Million in the year 2021.

Furthermore the CHO cells segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 5,400 Million by the end of 2031.



On the basis of region, the global cell line development market is divided into five key regions which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of which, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to generate revenue USD 3,900 Million. A total of $1,100 million was made by the Asia Pacific market in 2021. Additionally, by the end of 2031, the North American market is anticipated to generate USD 5,100 Million in the most revenue.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global cell line development market that are included in our report are Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, General Electric Company, Sartorius AG, Selexis SA, Merck KGaA, WuXi AppTec, American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and European Collection of Authentic Cell Cultures.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary - Global Cell Line Development Market



3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1. Manufactures

3.2. Supplier and Distributors

3.3. End-Users



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies

4.2. Challenges

4.2.1. Development of a Stable and Authentic Cell Lines

4.3. Trends

4.3.1. Cell line development based on mammalian cells

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Increasing risk of pandemics and communicable disease



5. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

5.1. Standards and compliances by regulatory bodies (US FDA, EMA, PMDA, TGA and Others)

5.2. Regulatory impact on the cell line development market



6. Industry Risk Analysis in Cell Line Development Workflow Environment



7. Trends in Cell Line Development

7.1. Application of computational fluid dynamics modeling leads to scaling-up of cell production

7.2. Harnessing of omics and bioinformatic analysis in clone selection

7.3. Others



8. Process Technology Workflow

8.1. Transfection methods used in CLD (Transient transfection; stable transfection (electroporation; viral transfection and others)

8.2. Single Cell Isolation Techniques (Limiting dilution; flow cytometry; others)

8.3. Selection Methods (Antibiotic resistance (G418 etc; others)

8.4. Assurance of Clonality (Imaging; others)

8.5. Scale-up

8.6. Titer of Recombinant Antibody



9. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cell Line Development Market



10. Workflow Timeline Analysis



11. Cell Isolation Technology

11.1. Current Market Players Analysis w.r.t Industry (Biotechnology, BioPharma and Academia)



12. Technology Type for Gene Transfer in Cell Isolation Workflow



13. Challenges in Cell Line Development Workflow Environment

13.1. Formation of stable CHO production cell lines.

13.2. Introduction of advanced biologics such as trivalent T-cell engagers and antibody cytokine fusions.

13.3. Others



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Global Cell Line Development Market 2021-2031

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. Market by Value (USD million)

15.3. Market Segmentation by

15.3.1. Product

15.3.1.1. Equipment, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.1.1.1. Incubators, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.1.1.2. Centrifuges, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.1.1.3. Bioreactors, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.1.1.4. Storage equipment, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.1.1.5. Other, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.1.2. Media and Reagents, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.2. Cell Type

15.3.2.1. CHO Cells, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.2.2. BHK 21 Cells, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.2.3. NSO Cells, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.2.4. Murine C127 Cells, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.2.5. NIH3T3 Cells, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.2.6. L929 Cells, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.2.7. Other Cells, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3. Application

15.3.3.1. Bioproduction, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.2. Tissue Engineering, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.3. Regenerative Medicine, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.4. Biologics, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.5. Medicines, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.6. Toxicity Testing, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.7. Research, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.8. Drug Discovery, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.9. Cell Therapies, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.3.10. Gene Therapies, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.4. Industry

15.3.4.1. Biotechnology, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.4.2. BioPharma, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.4.3. Academia, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.5. Industry Cross Analysis w.r.t. to Cell Type and Applications

15.3.6. By Region

15.3.6.1. North America, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.6.2. Europe, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.6.3. Asia Pacific, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.6.4. Latin America, 2021-2031F (USD million)

15.3.6.5. Middle East & Africa, 2021-2031F (USD million)





16. North America Cell Line Development Market 2021-2031



17. Europe Cell Line Development Market 2021-2031



18. Asia Pacific Cell Line Development Market 2021-2031



19. Latin America Cell Line Development Market 2021-2031



20. Middle East & Africa Cell Line Development Market 2021-2031



21. Analyst Recommendation based on

21.1. Cell type

21.2. Application

21.3. Gene transfer technology types

21.4. Cell isolation technology



Companies Mentioned

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated

General Electric Company

Sartorius AG

Selexis SA

Merck KGaA

WuXi AppTec

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

European Collection of Authentic Cell Cultures.

