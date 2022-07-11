Global Cell Lysis Market to Surpass US$ 7,335.40 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cell lysis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,781.33 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cell Lysis Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launch, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, BD, (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a medical technology company, announced the launch of the BD FACSymphony(TM) S6 cell sorter. The new platform leverages the high parameter capabilities of the BD FACSymphony cell analyzer, giving researchers the ability to sort cell populations to better understand cell phenotypes for immunology and multi-omics research.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cell lysis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of infections. For instance, according to the World Health Organization Facts Sheet 2022, around 296 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2019 globally.

Among product types, the Consumables segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, due to rapid development of different types of consumables by key players in market. For instance, in March 2021, Promega Corporation, a manufacturer of enzymes and other products for biotechnology and molecular biology, had released XpressAmp Direct Amplification Reagents that facilitate RNA extraction-free sample preparation that is automation-friendly. With this innovation, laboratories testing for COVID-19 have a new tool that enables them to skip the potentially bottlenecked RNA extraction step of the workflow and move directly to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) amplification.

On the basis of cell types, the Mammalian Cells segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, because mammalian culture systems are extensively used during the bio-manufacturing of viral vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and other recombinant products. Moreover, key players in market are providing a range of mammalian lysis reagents, which is expected to drive market growth. For instance, Merck Millipore, the life science business of Merck KgaA, provides a range of mammalian lysis reagents that are utilized for the preparation of mammalian phosphorylated, cytosolic, and nuclear proteins. Some products of the company include CytoBuster protein extraction reagent, NucBuster protein extraction kit, PhosphoSafe extraction reagent, and ProteoExtract kits.

Key players operating in the global cell lysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KgaA, QIAGEN, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., and Qsonica.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Lysis Market, By Product Type:

Instruments



Consumables

Global Cell Lysis Market, By Cell Type:

Mammalian Cells



Microbial Cells



Other Cells

Global Cell Lysis Market, By End User:

Academic and Research Labs



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global Cell Lysis Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

