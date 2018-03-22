Global Cell Proliferation Kits Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, General Electric, Merck, Perkinelmer, & Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global cell proliferation kits market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cell Proliferation Kits Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing importance of promotional activities. The nature of the product and the niche type of end-users make it difficult for vendors to market their products. Unlike other analysis equipment, brand and product visibility have a limited role in the sale of cell proliferation kits. Emphasis is on improving the distribution network and the availability of products for end-users.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of toxicology testing in food industry. The food industry has been making continuous improvements in safety testing methods in the recent past to reduce product recalls and the number of cases related to food contamination. The rapidly increasing use of food additives, the development of food contact substances, and the changing climatic conditions have increased the need to explore the use of high-throughput chemical toxicology testing approaches to ensure food safety.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled professionals. Cell proliferation is an essential prerequisite step for multiple studies such as protein discovery or studying the different parts of cells. Cell proliferation requires professional curation as proper proliferation is the basis of any cell-based research study. Hence, trained professionals are required.

Key vendors

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Merck

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

