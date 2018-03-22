Global Cell Proliferation Kits Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, General Electric, Merck, Perkinelmer, & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cell Proliferation Kits Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell proliferation kits market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cell Proliferation Kits Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing importance of promotional activities. The nature of the product and the niche type of end-users make it difficult for vendors to market their products. Unlike other analysis equipment, brand and product visibility have a limited role in the sale of cell proliferation kits. Emphasis is on improving the distribution network and the availability of products for end-users.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of toxicology testing in food industry. The food industry has been making continuous improvements in safety testing methods in the recent past to reduce product recalls and the number of cases related to food contamination. The rapidly increasing use of food additives, the development of food contact substances, and the changing climatic conditions have increased the need to explore the use of high-throughput chemical toxicology testing approaches to ensure food safety.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled professionals. Cell proliferation is an essential prerequisite step for multiple studies such as protein discovery or studying the different parts of cells. Cell proliferation requires professional curation as proper proliferation is the basis of any cell-based research study. Hence, trained professionals are required.
Key vendors
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Merck
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Overview
- Comparison by application
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Academic institutes and research laboratories
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing importance of promotional activities
- Emerging economies offering opportunities for growth
- Increasing geriatric population driving biomedical research
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
