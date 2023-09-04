Global Cell Separation Market Report 2023: A $9+ Billion Market by 2030 - Biopharmaceutical Boom Ignites Demand for Cell Isolation Products, Fueling Market Expansion

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Separation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Technique, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global cell separation market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated size of USD 9.05 billion by 2030 and a robust CAGR of 9.82%.

A surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals, especially recombinant therapeutic proteins, is expected to be a major driver of this expansion. Industry leaders are strategically focused on advancing and commercializing innovative products to meet the needs of researchers and healthcare professionals, thereby stimulating the demand for cell isolation solutions in the coming years.

Cellular therapies are gaining momentum for treating various significant diseases, including neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and spinal cord injuries, as well as autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease. The rise in funding from governmental bodies for cell-based research further underscores its potential in managing chronic ailments like cancer, contributing to the upward trajectory of the global market.

The impact of the pandemic has also fueled market growth. A striking example is the utilization of cutting-edge immunoprecipitation identified by flow cytometry (IP-FCM) tests by researchers at Seattle Children's Research Institute in 2020. Their work shed light on the immune responses of COVID-19-infected patients, employing blood samples from both patients and healthy individuals.

The landscape has been further transformed by increased investments and government funding, fostering the availability of advanced techniques for cell isolation and biopharmaceutical production. These advancements have given rise to a surge in demand for cell separation processes, thus propelling market growth to new heights.

Cell Separation Market Report Highlights

  • The consumables product type segment held a major revenue share of 62.87% in 2022. The increasing investments in R&D by biopharmaceutical and biotech companies are a major factor propelling the segment growth
  • The biomolecule isolation application segment held the largest share of 31.3% in 2022 since it is a pivotal step in research on cancer, HIV, and other autoimmune diseases
  • The human cell type segment is anticipated to have a significant growth rate of 20.8% during the forecast period. The fast growth is due to the rising focus on human and cancer stem cell research and varied applications of isolated human cells
  • The centrifugation technique type segment held the highest market share of 42.7% in 2022. The availability of various centrifuges provides technicians with a wide range of options catering to their specific needs
  • North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 37.7% in 2022 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, increasing development of vaccines and therapeutics, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

  • Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals
  • Increasing government funding for cell-based research
  • Growing focus on personalized medicine

Market Restraint Analysis

  • High cost of cell isolation products

Market Opportunities Analysis

  • Growth in biopharmaceutical outsourcing industry
  • Developing countries provide untapped markets for multinational players

Market Challenges Analysis

  • Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes for Cell Isolation/Separation

Cell Separation Market Analysis Tools

  • SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • BD
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Danaher
  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • GenScript

Product Business Analysis

  • Cell Separation Market: Product Movement Analysis
  • Consumables
  • Reagents, kits, media, and sera
  • Beads
  • Disposables
  • Instruments
  • Centrifuges
  • Flow cytometers
  • Filtration systems
  • Magnetic-activated cell separator systems

Cell Type Business Analysis

  • Human Cells
  • Animal Cells

Technique Business Analysis

  • Centrifugation
  • Surface Marker
  • Filtration

Application Business Analysis

  • Cell Separation Market: Application Movement Analysis
  • Biomolecule Isolation
  • Cancer Research
  • Stem Cell Research
  • Tissue Regeneration
  • In vitro Diagnostics
  • Therapeutics

End Use Business Analysis

  • Research Laboratories and Institutes
  • Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Cell Banks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3yzlb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Clinical Trial Regulatory Requirements Training Course: Understand the Impact of the New EU Requirements in the United States

Global Optical Networking Market Analysis Report, 2022-2023 & 2028: Key Players are Looking to Employ Strategic Initiatives and Launch New Products to Secure the Competitive Edge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.