Global Cell Separation Market Report 2023: A $9+ Billion Market by 2030 - Biopharmaceutical Boom Ignites Demand for Cell Isolation Products, Fueling Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Separation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Technique, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell separation market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated size of USD 9.05 billion by 2030 and a robust CAGR of 9.82%.

A surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals, especially recombinant therapeutic proteins, is expected to be a major driver of this expansion. Industry leaders are strategically focused on advancing and commercializing innovative products to meet the needs of researchers and healthcare professionals, thereby stimulating the demand for cell isolation solutions in the coming years.

Cellular therapies are gaining momentum for treating various significant diseases, including neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and spinal cord injuries, as well as autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease. The rise in funding from governmental bodies for cell-based research further underscores its potential in managing chronic ailments like cancer, contributing to the upward trajectory of the global market.

The impact of the pandemic has also fueled market growth. A striking example is the utilization of cutting-edge immunoprecipitation identified by flow cytometry (IP-FCM) tests by researchers at Seattle Children's Research Institute in 2020. Their work shed light on the immune responses of COVID-19-infected patients, employing blood samples from both patients and healthy individuals.

The landscape has been further transformed by increased investments and government funding, fostering the availability of advanced techniques for cell isolation and biopharmaceutical production. These advancements have given rise to a surge in demand for cell separation processes, thus propelling market growth to new heights.

Cell Separation Market Report Highlights

The consumables product type segment held a major revenue share of 62.87% in 2022. The increasing investments in R&D by biopharmaceutical and biotech companies are a major factor propelling the segment growth

The biomolecule isolation application segment held the largest share of 31.3% in 2022 since it is a pivotal step in research on cancer, HIV, and other autoimmune diseases

The human cell type segment is anticipated to have a significant growth rate of 20.8% during the forecast period. The fast growth is due to the rising focus on human and cancer stem cell research and varied applications of isolated human cells

The centrifugation technique type segment held the highest market share of 42.7% in 2022. The availability of various centrifuges provides technicians with a wide range of options catering to their specific needs

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 37.7% in 2022 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, increasing development of vaccines and therapeutics, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals

Increasing government funding for cell-based research

Growing focus on personalized medicine

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost of cell isolation products

Market Opportunities Analysis

Growth in biopharmaceutical outsourcing industry

Developing countries provide untapped markets for multinational players

Market Challenges Analysis

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes for Cell Isolation/Separation

Cell Separation Market Analysis Tools

SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

BD

Terumo Corporation

Danaher

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Miltenyi Biotec

GenScript

Product Business Analysis

Cell Separation Market: Product Movement Analysis

Consumables

Reagents, kits, media, and sera

Beads

Disposables

Instruments

Centrifuges

Flow cytometers

Filtration systems

Magnetic-activated cell separator systems

Cell Type Business Analysis

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Technique Business Analysis

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

Application Business Analysis

Cell Separation Market: Application Movement Analysis

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration

In vitro Diagnostics

Therapeutics

End Use Business Analysis

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3yzlb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets