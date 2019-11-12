Global cell therapy market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report on the global cell therapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report predicts the global cell therapy market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on cell therapy market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on cell therapy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cell therapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cell therapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing incidences of cancer across the globe

• Growing aging patient population

• Rise in cell therapy transplantations

2) Restraints

• The high cost of transplantation treatment

• Stringent regulatory policies

3) Opportunities

• Automation in cell therapy



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of cell type, therapy type, application, and end-users.



The Global Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type

• Stem Cell

• Differentiated Cell



The Global Cell Therapy Market by Therapy Type

• Allogenic Therapies

• Autologous Therapies



The Global Cell Therapy Market by Application

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Oncology

• Dermatology

• Muscoskeletal Therapies

• Other Applications



The Global Cell Therapy Market by End-Users

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes



Company Profiles

• NuVasive, Inc

• Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

• Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

• Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

• MEDIPOST

• Celgene Corporation

• ANTEROGEN.CO., LTD

• Vericel Corporation



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cell therapy market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cell therapy market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cell therapy market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



