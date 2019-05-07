Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity Set to Reach In Excess of US$ 35 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Therapy Market, Clinical Trials, Therapy Price & Opportunity Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Cell Therapy Market, Clinical Trials, Therapy Price & Opportunity Insight 2026" Report Highlights

Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: More Than US$ 35 Billion by 2026

by 2026 Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company & Country

Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 767 Cell Therapies

Globally Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies

Maximum Number of Marketed Cell Therapies In USA: 15 Therapies

Price & Product Insight By Region/Country

Regional Analysis of the Cell Therapy Market

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the interest shown in the cell therapy segment from big pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. Earlier, the idea for altering a cell or a gene to cure or treat disease was considered impossible. But with the ongoing advancements, it has now become possible in the treatment or cure of a disease with the help of cell therapy.



Cell therapies are still in the early stages of clinical development and are expected to evolve in the market with a vast number of opportunities in the healthcare industry. In order to form a stable base for process evaluation and development it will be essential to understand the quality of cell-based products. With an increasing number of cell therapies and clinical indications being assessed, it is clear that consideration will be given on how these therapies will be carried out and subsequently be delivered to the patients on a clinical relevancy scale.



Currently, there are more than 750 cell-based therapies in the clinical pipeline. Most of the cell therapies are in Preclinical phase followed by Phase-I clinical trials. Analysis of the pipeline shows that the majority of the cell therapy products that are currently under development are targeted towards treatment of complex disease like cardiovascular disease, neural disease and cancer. More than 20 cell therapies are commercially available in the market. However, when it comes to marketed products, more than half of the products that are currently available are in the tissue and skin treatment segment such as Apligraf and Dermigraf.



Few cell therapy products such as Kymriah, Provenge and Yescarta have emerged as the most promising therapeutics of the decade with excellent result in treatment of various clinical indications, but the market remains widely untapped due to the high price tag.



The cell therapy technique finds wide usage in almost all types of therapeutic areas. However, the majority of the cell therapy research is currently being done in cancer, Neurological, Cardiovascular and Inflammatory segments due to their high mortality rate among the global population. Few cell therapy research is being done in the diabetic segment too where the aim is to develop an artificial pancreas using cell therapy which would work just like a natural pancreas.



Cell therapies will also have the potential to replace many risky, costly and invasive surgeries. For many disease conditions, such as diabetes, patients are required to take a prescription on a daily basis. A cell therapy approach will substantially reduce the healthcare costs of this disease by providing a one-time treatment. In the same way cell therapy approaches to pain management will also reduce the costs of opioid-based pain medications. Cell therapy, in combination with the recent advances in iPS cell generation and CRISPR-Cas 9, also has a great opportunity in the future.



The path towards the success for cell therapy will consist of a combination of scenarios that is being imagined for the cure of diseases and is hoped that these will definitely come true in the near future. The advantages and risks of current cell therapy practices will improve translational success and accelerate the clinical development of safe and efficient cell products in the future.



