Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook, Patent & Clinical Trials Report 2021-2028: Clinical & Commercial Insight On 32 Cell Therapies Available & Insight on 1600+ Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials

The global cell therapy market was valued at less than US$ 20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 45 Billion by 2028.

The market is mainly driven by the large number of clinical studies of cell based therapies which can be attributed to the presence of government and private funding agencies that are constantly offering grants to support projects across various stages of clinical trials. Furthermore, the need of better and targeted therapies in the management of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases has also resulted in overall increase in research and development activities, thus boosting the growth of market.

In last few years, cellular therapies have gained a considerable momentum in the management of wide range of diseases including cancer, hematological malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and damaged tissue. The cellular therapies mainly consists of hematopoietic stem cell transformation (HSCT), adoptive immune therapy for cancer, gene therapy for management of inherited deficiencies and bone marrow stromal cell (BMSC) therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart diseases. Researchers are currently making huge investments in the development of such effective and safe treatment as an alternative to conventional therapies.

Currently, cell therapy is one of the most exciting fields in translational medicine as it can effectively alleviate the underlying cause of genetic and acquired disease. The cell therapy works by restoring or altering cells and it functions by cultivating or manipulating cells outside the body before they are again injected into patient's body.

The cell therapies consist of all aspects of cellular immunotherapies, cellular medications, and other therapies which include cells from donor and recipients for cell therapies. Continuous research and development in cell therapy has accelerated at a fast rate, with the increasing number of products entering clinical trials and development.

The entrance of chimeric antigen T-cell therapy for the management of cancer has also driven the growth of market. Currently, two CAR T-cell products have been approved for the management of cancer which has shown high adoption rates in the market. Apart from T-cells, researchers are also utilizing NK cells as alternative vehicles for their CAR engineering, given their unique biological features and established safety profile in the allogeneic setting. In addition to this, other immune effector cells including gamma-delta T cells or macrophages are attracting interest and may be added to the repertoire of engineered cell therapies against cancer.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The large share of the region is mainly due to the presence of substantial number of pharmaceutical companies and research centers.

The major key players in cell therapy market are Fibrocell Science, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Pharmicell, Osiris Therapeutics, Medipost, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen, Kolon TissueGene, Stemedica Cell Technologies, and AlloCure.

In addition to this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR rates due to rising investment by developers and consumers in educating themselves for advanced targeted therapies. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare expenditure and developing guidelines are expected to propel the growth of market in this region.

"Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook, Patent & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:

Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 45 Billion By 2028

By 2028 Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country

Insight On More than 1600 Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials

Clinical & Commercial Insight On 32 Cell Therapies Available in Market

Dosage & Pricing Insight By Country & Region

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global market & Clinical Trials

Price & Product Insight By Region/Country

Key Topics Covered:

1. What Is Cell Therapy?

1.1 Introduction

1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy

1.3 Cell Therapy Classification

2. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy

3. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy

3.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy

3.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools

3.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells

3.4 Treatment of Parkinson's Disease through IPSCs

3.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin

4. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas

4.1 Cardiovascular Disease

4.2 Neurological Disorders

4.3 Inflammatory Diseases

4.4 Diabetes

5. Role of Cell Therapy In Cancer Therapeutics

6. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Trials 2021 -2028

6.1 By Phase

6.2 By Country/Region

6.3 By Company

6.4 By Indication

6.5 By Patient Segment

6.6 By Route Of Administration

7. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape

8. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Unknown

8.2 Research

8.3 Preclinical

8.4 Clinical

8.5 Phase-0

8.6 Phase-I

8.7 Phase-I/II

8.8 Phase-II

8.9 Phase-II/III

8.10 Phase-III

8.11 Preregistration

8.12 Registered

9. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook

9.1 Current Market Scenario

9.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source

10. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

10.1 Allocord

10.2 Laviv

10.3 Maci

10.4 Clevecord

10.5 Hemacord

10.6 Ducord

10.7 Provenge

10.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)

10.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)

10.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)

10.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)

10.12 Gintuit

10.13 Kymriah

10.14 Yescarta

10.15 Carticel

10.16 Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)

10.17 Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)

11. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

11.1 Cartistem

11.2 Chondron

11.3 KeraHeal

11.4 Cellgram

11.5 Cure Skin Injection

12. Europe - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

12.1 Holoclar (Europe)

12.2 Yescarta (EU)

12.3 Kymriah (EU)

12.4 Alofisel (EU)

12.5 Strimvelis (EU)

12.6 Urocell (Germany/Switzerland/Belgium)

12.7 CellSpray (Belgium)

13. Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

13.1 Temcell HS (Japan)

13.2 HeartSheet (Japan)

13.3 Stemirac

14. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

14.1 Neuronata-R lenzumestrocel (South Korea)

14.2 Invossa-K (South Korea)

14.3 Adipocell / Cupistem/ Queencell (Korea)

15. Rest Of World - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

15.1 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)

15.2 Prochymal (Canada/New Zealand)

15.3 Apceden (India)

15.4 BioCartII (Israel)

15.5 Nucel

15.6 CureXcell (Israel)

16. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario

16.1 US

16.2 South Korea

16.3 Europe

16.4 Japan

16.5 China

16.6 Rest of the World

17. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level

17.1 Novel Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

17.2 Encouraging Cell Therapy Results with Cocoon Automated Platforms

17.3 CNCT19 Received Breakthrough Designation in China

17.4 Positive Results of MultiStem for ARDS in One-Bridge Study

17.5 MB-102 Initiated Phase-I/II Clinical Trial

17.6 G-NK Cells in Combination with Monoclonal Antibodies for Multiple Myeloma

17.7 Phase-III Trial Results of Omidubicel in Various Cancers

17.8 Novel Cell Therapy Combination shows Potential in NSCLC

18. Strategic Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research

18.1 Kite Pharma & Appia Bio New Collaboration for Allogeneic Cell Therapy

18.2 New Strategic Collaboration for Novel Mitochondrial Cell Therapy Programs

18.3 Lilly & Sigilon Therapeutics to Develop Cell Therapies for Diabetes

18.4 Artiva Biotherapeutics Expand its Facilities in San Diego

18.5 Orion & Blood Service Launch Collaboration for Cancer Cell Therapy

18.6 Bayer & Atara Biotherapeutics Alliance for Cell Therapies in Solid Tumors

18.7 Tata Memorial Hospital & IIT Partnership for First CAR-T Cell Therapy in India

18.8 Mustang Bio Partnership with Mayo Clinic on Novel Cell Therapy

18.9 Cellares Partner with Poseida Therapeutics to Advance Cell Therapy

Manufacturing

18.10 Joint Venture by Orgenesis & Cure Therapeutics for Cell & Gene Therapies

19. Treg Cells - The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy

19.1 Introduction to Treg Cell

19.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell

19.3 Mechanism of Action

19.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy

19.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

19.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy

20. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects

21. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

21.1 Abecma

21.2 Yescarta

21.3 Breyanzi

21.4 NEURONATA-R

21.5 Provenge

21.6 RYONCIL / Prochymal

21.7 Kymriah

21.8 Chondrotransplant DISC

21.9 MACI

21.10 Carticel

21.11 STEMIRAC

21.12 HeartSheet

21.13 Strimvelis

21.14 Cartistem

21.15 Adipocell (Anterogen)

21.16 Alofisel

21.17 Zalmoxis

21.18 Cellgram

21.19 INVOSSA-K inj

21.20 APCEDEN for RCC

21.21 Laviv

21.22 BioCart

21.23 Gintuit

21.24 Holoclar

21.25 MyoCell

21.26 CellSpray

21.27 CureXcell

21.28 CHONDRON

21.29 NuCel

21.30 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical

21.31 Urocell

21.32 Autologous chondrocyte implant - TETEC

22. Competitive Landscape

22.1 Athersys Inc.

22.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

22.3 Bone Therapeutics

22.4 Celgene Corporation

22.5 Cell Medica

22.6 Cellerant Therapeutics

22.7 FibrocellScinence

22.8 Genzyme Corporation

22.9 Green Cross Cell

22.10 Histogenics Corporation

22.11 Intrexon Corporation

22.12 Intercytex

22.13 ISTO Biologics

22.14 Macrocure

22.15 Mesoblast

22.16 Molmed

22.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc

22.18 OmniCyte

22.19 Opexa Therapeutics

22.20 Organogenesis

22.21 Pharmicell

22.22 TCA Cellular Therapy

22.23 Stem Cell Inc.

22.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals

22.25 Tigenix

22.26 Vericel Corporation

