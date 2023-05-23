Global Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Growing Approvals for Cell-based Therapies Fuels the Sector

23 May, 2023, 18:30 ET
The global cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AlloSource
- Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L. Inc.
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Medipost Co.
- Mesoblast Ltd
- NuVasive
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Pharmicell Co.
- RTI Surgical Holdings
- Vericel Corporation
This report on global cell therapy market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global cell therapy market by segmenting the market based on cell type, therapy type, therapeutic areas, end user, technology, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the cell therapy market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Approvals for Cell-based Therapies
- Rise in Technological Advancements
Challenges
- High Capital Investments
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Cell Type
- Stem Cell
- Bone Marrow
- Blood
- Umbilical Cord-Derived
- Adipose-Derived Stem Cell
- Others
- Non-stem Cell
by Therapy Type
- Autologous Therapies
- Allogenic Therapies
by Therapeutic Area
- Malignancies
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Dermatology
- Others
by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research institutes
- Others
by Technology
- Viral Vector Technology
- Genome Editing Technology
- Somatic Cell Technology
- Cell Immortalization Technology
- Cell Plasticity Technology
- Three-dimensional Technology
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
