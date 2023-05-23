Global Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Growing Approvals for Cell-based Therapies Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

AlloSource

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L. Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Medipost Co.

Mesoblast Ltd

NuVasive

Osiris Therapeutics

Pharmicell Co.

RTI Surgical Holdings

Vericel Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Approvals for Cell-based Therapies

Rise in Technological Advancements

Challenges

High Capital Investments

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Cell Type

Stem Cell

Bone Marrow

Blood

Umbilical Cord-Derived

Adipose-Derived Stem Cell

Others

Non-stem Cell

by Therapy Type

Autologous Therapies

Allogenic Therapies

by Therapeutic Area

Malignancies

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatology

Others

by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research institutes

Others

by Technology

Viral Vector Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Somatic Cell Technology

Cell Immortalization Technology

Cell Plasticity Technology

Three-dimensional Technology

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

