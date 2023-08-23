Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Worth $7.8 Billion by 2027: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Danaher, BD, Lonza Group, and Sartorius Dominate

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Media, Sera & Reagents, Cell Culture Vessels, Single-Use Equipment), Process (Cell Processing, Preservation), Cell type (T-Cells, Stem cells), End User (Biopharma, CROs, CMOs), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of cell therapy technologies is experiencing a significant trajectory of growth, with a projection to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2028 from its 2023 valuation of USD 4.2 billion. This remarkable journey is guided by a robust CAGR of 13.3%. Several compelling factors are contributing to this surge, including increased government investments in cell-based research, a rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, a multitude of oncology-related cell therapy clinical trials, and a growing trend towards GMP certification for cell therapy production facilities.

Market Dynamics and Key Factors

Government Investments in Cell-Based Research: Heightened support from governments for cell-based research is a pivotal driver, fostering advancements in cell therapies and their applications.

Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Ailments: The increasing burden of chronic and infectious diseases has accelerated the exploration of cell therapy solutions, driving market growth.

Oncology-Related Clinical Trials: A substantial number of clinical trials focusing on oncology-related cell therapies are propelling advancements and growth in the market.

GMP Certification: The escalating trend in GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification for cell therapy production facilities ensures high-quality products, further promoting market expansion.

Segment Insights

Process Segment Dominance: Among various segments, the process segment, encompassing cell processing, preservation, distribution & handling, and quality control, held the dominant share in 2022. Advancements in cell processing techniques are expected to positively impact market growth.

Application in Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: The biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in the application segment in 2022. This dominance is attributed to the emphasis on increasing the number of cell therapy manufacturing facilities by key players and rising investments in research activities.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific Growth: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth, driven by increasing government investments in cell-based research. Countries like China , India , and Japan are demanding cell therapy instruments and products due to research funding for vaccine development and evolving disease profiles.

Chronic Diseases and Geriatric Population: Factors such as the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, an aging population, and government initiatives for healthcare infrastructure improvements contribute to the positive impact on market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading Market Players

The report provides an in-depth competitive evaluation of key market players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza Group, and Sartorius AG. These influential contenders are driving the evolution of the cell therapy technologies industry with distinctive corporate profiles, recent advancements, and pivotal market strategies.

In Conclusion

The global cell therapy technologies market is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by diverse factors such as government investments, disease prevalence, clinical trials, and quality certification trends. The dominance of certain segments and regions, along with the contributions of key market players, further underline the significant growth potential in the coming years.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Government Investments in Cell-based Research



Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases



Large Number of Oncology-related Cell Therapy Clinical Trials



Increasing GMP Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Restraints

High Cost of Cell-based Research and Low Success Rate

Opportunities

Emergence of IPSCs as Alternatives to ESCs



Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine



Increasing Partnerships for the Development of Cell Therapies



Emerging Asian Markets

Challenges

Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

Premium Insights



Increasing Government Investment in Cell-based Research to Boost Adoption of Cell Therapy Technologies

T Cells Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Media, Sera, and Reagents Segment to Dominate Market in 2028

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominated Market in 2022

Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth from 2023 to 2028

Other Key Insights

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Indicative Pricing Model Analysis

Technology Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis of Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

Regulatory Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Patent Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Companies Profiled

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Merck KGaA



Danaher Corporation



Lonza Group



Sartorius AG



Terumo BCT, Inc.



Becton Dickinson and Company

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA



Avantor, Inc.



Bio-Techne



Corning Incorporated



Fujifilm Irvine Scientific



Maxcyte, Inc.

Other Players

Werum IT Solutions



RoosterBio, Inc.



Sirion Biotech



Trakcel



L7 Informatics, Inc.



Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG



Stemcell Technologies



GPI Iberia (Formerly Hemasoft)



MAK-System



Organabio



iXCells Biotechnologies



Wilson Wolf

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Product

7 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Process

8 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Cell Type

9 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by End-user

10 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

