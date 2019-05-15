Global Cell Viability Assays and Consumables Markets 2018-2019 & 2023 - Increasing Focus on Development of Cell-Based Therapeutics and Potential Biomarkers

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Viability Assays and Consumables: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the cell viability assays market and potential application sectors in various industries. The cell viability assays market is broken down by product into instruments and consumables. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, cell type and end user, with estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers. Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from the report.

A surge in the number of potential biomarkers candidates for cell-based assays, growing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases and increasing focus on developing cell-based therapeutics are some of the major factors that are expected to promote the growth of global cell viability assays market.

In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare expenditures and the global aging population are also providing traction for the global cell viability assays market growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is considered to be the major driver behind the growth of the cell viability assays market. Cell viability measurements are used to evaluate the effectiveness of a drug candidate, rejection of implanted organs or the life or death of cancerous cells.

Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Development of Cell-Based Therapeutics and Potential Biomarkers

Growing Prevalence and Incidence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Assays in Research and Development

Increasing Emphasis on Stem Cell Research

Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

