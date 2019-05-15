Global Cell Viability Assays and Consumables Markets 2018-2019 & 2023 - Increasing Focus on Development of Cell-Based Therapeutics and Potential Biomarkers
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the cell viability assays market and potential application sectors in various industries. The cell viability assays market is broken down by product into instruments and consumables. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, cell type and end user, with estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers. Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from the report.
A surge in the number of potential biomarkers candidates for cell-based assays, growing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases and increasing focus on developing cell-based therapeutics are some of the major factors that are expected to promote the growth of global cell viability assays market.
In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare expenditures and the global aging population are also providing traction for the global cell viability assays market growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is considered to be the major driver behind the growth of the cell viability assays market. Cell viability measurements are used to evaluate the effectiveness of a drug candidate, rejection of implanted organs or the life or death of cancerous cells.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional cell viability assays market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global cell viability assays market.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on various type of products available in the cell viability assays market and potential applications across various industries
- Examination of the main product applications and markets in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements
- Evaluation of key industry and market trends, and quantification of the main market segments, allowing the reader to better understand the industry's structure and changes occurring within it
- Coverage of innovations and development in stem cell research, toxicity testing and tissue engineering
- Insight into the regulatory framework and investment analysis in the healthcare sector
- Detailed profiles of the major players of the industry, including Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA and R&D Systems Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Market Size and Growth
- Consumer Types and Product Success
- Competitor Pricing
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- European Union
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Brazil
- Russia
- Investment Analysis
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Increasing Focus on Development of Cell-Based Therapeutics and Potential Biomarkers
- Growing Prevalence and Incidence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Assays in Research and Development
- Increasing Emphasis on Stem Cell Research
Chapter 4 Cell Viability Assays Market by Product
- Instruments
- Automated Cell Counters
- Flow Cytometers
- Spectrophotometers
- Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems
- Consumables
- Reagents
- Assay Kits
- Microplates
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Cell Type
- Human Cells
- Assays to Measure Viable Cells
- Benefits of Protease Marker Assays
- Advantages of ATP Assays
- ATP Cell Viability Assay for Measuring Intrinsic Radio-Sensitivity in Cervical Cancer
- Animal Cells
- Advantages of Viability Assays for Animals
- Microbial Cells
- Cell Viability Assay to Determine the Cytotoxic Effects by Microbes in Water
- Imaging Microbial Viability Assays
- Imaging Biofilm Viability Assays
- Bacterial Viability Assays for Flow Cytometry
- Viability Detection of Foodborne Microbial Pathogens
- Global Estimates of Foodborne Diseases
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Clinical and Diagnostic Applications
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Stem Cell Research
- Potential Benefits of Stem Cell Research
- Basic Research
- Other Applications (e.g., Toxicity Testing, Tissue Engineering)
- Toxicity Testing
- Tissue Engineering
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Market Drivers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- UV-Spectrophotometers for Drug Stability Testing
- Market Drivers
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Cell Viability Assays
- Assays and Their Substrates
- Technological Advancements and Innovations
- XTT Formazan Assay to Detect Cell Viability Inhibits HIV Type 1 Infection
- Viability Assay to Identify Biologically-Relevant Malaria Transmission- Blocking Drugs
- Assays for Diagnostic Tests for Malaria
- Non-Blood Based Assays
- Blood-Based Assays
- Other End Users
- Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific Region
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Cell Viability Assays Market Industry Structure
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Quality and Technology
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- Raw Material Suppliers of Consumables
- Quality
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost
- Manufacturers of Consumables
- Distributors of Consumables
- End Users of Consumables
- Innovation Within the Industry
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- AAT Bioquest Inc.
- Abcam
- Abnova Corp.
- Anaspec Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biotek Instruments
- Biotium
- Biovision Inc.
- Cayman Chemical
- Corning Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Danaher Corp.
- Dojindo Molecular Technologies Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Intellicyt Corp.
- Merck Kgaa
- Mesgen
- Molecular Devices Llc
- Perkinelmer
- Promega Corp.
- R&D Systems Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vitascientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xls4la
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
