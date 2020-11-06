Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market Report 2020: Rising Adoption of 5G and Need for a Real-Time Positioning System to Drive the $592 Million Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market: Focus on Drone Type, Components, Applications, and End User - Analysis & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellular-connected drone market is expected to generate $592.1 million in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.58%, during 2023-2030.



The global cellular-connected drone market is expected to witness static growth during the forecast period 2023-2030, due to the rising adoption of 5G and the need for a real-time positioning system.



Cellular connected drones use the cellular network for positioning, navigation, and communication of drones. Use of cellular networks to operate a drone is a key enabler to rolling out Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations at a wider scale while keeping operating costs low, using the existing network infrastructure. Cellular operated drones provide real-time situational analysis and when combined with innovative technologies such as computer vision, artificial intelligence, and IoT, it opens a new gateway for the development of completely automated drone solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in 2019, with China acquiring the most significant market share, globally. Also, Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to have higher growth rate compared to other regions during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Scope of the Cellular-Connected Drone Market

The Cellular-Connected Drone Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as drone type, range of operation (BVLOS and VLOS), application, end-user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the cellular-connected Drone in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.

The Cellular-Connected Drone Market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Companies in the Cellular-Connected Drone Market

The key market players in the cellular-connected drone market include Airbus S.A.S, AT&T Inc., China Mobile, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, MediaTek, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, ZTE Corporation, and start-ups like Drone Base, Ehang, Terra Drone, XAG Drones, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major trends in the global cellular-connected drone market across different regions?

Which are the players that are catering to the demand for cellular-connected drones, and how are they benchmarked against each other in different regions and countries?

What are the factors driving the growth of the cellular drone market during the forecast period of 2023-2030?

What are the new revenue pockets for the players operating in the drone/telecommunication industry?

How is the market expected to shape-up in the short term (2023-2025), medium-term (2025-2027), and long term (2027-2030)?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global cellular-connected drone market?

What are the major application areas anticipated to increase the demand for the cellular-connected drone market during the forecast period 2023-2030?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global cellular-connected drone market in 2023?

Which end-user of the cellular-connected drone market (commercial, government, and consumer) is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global cellular-connected drone market by end-user in 2023, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Which cellular network provider/drone manufacturers/drone operators are expected to dominate the cellular-connected drone market in the coming years?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated by the global cellular-connected drone market across different regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2023, and what are the estimates by 2030?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2023, and what are the estimates by 2030? Which are the key players in the global cellular-connected drone market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to dominate the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the cellular-connected drone market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Analysis

1.1 Evolution of Cellular-Connected Drones

1.2 Comparative Analysis of Drone Connectivity (Radio vs. Cellular vs. SATCOM)

1.3 Use Cases of Cellular-Connected Drones

1.3.1 Anti-Fire Cellular-Connected Drones to Fight Forest Fires

1.3.2 Smart Drone Fleet Management by Remote Tracking

1.3.3 Communication Services Using LTE or 5G network for Industrial Drone Applications

1.3.4 Crop Monitoring and Nutrition Management in Agriculture Sector

1.3.5 Maintenance and Inspection of Construction Sites with Previous Data Record

1.3.6 Using Cellular Networks to Manage Unmanned Air Vehicle Traffic

1.4 Revenue Generation Model of Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market

1.5 Readiness Matrix

1.6 Supply Chain Analysis

1.7 Policy and Regulatory Initiatives

1.8 Telecom Operators Revenue Stream in AI and Analytics Market

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Enabling Long-Range BVLOS Drones Operations Cost-Effectively

2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Same-Day Drone Delivery

2.1.3 Increasing Investments in the Developments of Smart Cities

2.1.4 Introduction of 5G Technology

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Lack of Network Coverage in Rural Areas

2.2.2 Security Issues in Communication Channels

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 New Opportunity for Telecom Service Providers in Software and Cloud Services

2.3.2 Market for IoT solutions and Drone Data Analytics

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 New Product Development and Testing

3.1.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

3.1.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

3.1.4 Other Developments

4 Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market (by Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Rotor Wing

5.2.1 Single Rotor

5.2.2 Multi-Rotor

5.3 Fixed Wing

5.4 Fixed-Wing VTOL

6 Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market (by Range)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

6.3 Beyond Line of Sight (BVLOS)

7 Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market (by Component)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Camera

7.2.2 Sensor

7.2.3 Navigation and Control System

7.2.4 Communication System

7.2.5 LiDAR

7.2.6 Power Source

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Software

8 Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market (by End User)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Logistics and Transport

8.2.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.3 Construction

8.2.4 Healthcare

8.2.5 Agriculture

8.2.6 Retail & Food

8.2.7 Energy & Power

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Law Enforcement

8.3.2 Homeland Security

8.4 Consumer

8.4.1 Prosumer

8.4.2 Hobbyist

9 Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market (by Application)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Inspection and Monitoring

9.3 Surveying and Mapping

9.4 Search and Rescue

9.5 Remote Sensing

9.6 Product Delivery

9.7 Border Management

9.8 Photography and Film Production

9.9 Others

10 Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market (by Region)

11 Company Profiles

Airbus S.A.S

AT&T Inc.

DroneBase

Ehang

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia

T-Mobile

Telefonica

Terra Drone

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

XAG Drones

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qakczh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

