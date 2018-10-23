Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market to 2023 - How Will LTE Cat-M1 and NB-IoT Affect the IoT Gateway Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market is the foremost source of information about the cellular router, gateway and modem market worldwide. Whether you are a chipset or module vendor, gateway vendor, utility, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

The researcher estimates that global cellular IoT module shipments increased by 76 percent in 2017 to a new record level of 237 million, fuelled by exceptional volume growth in China. Until 2023, shipments of cellular IoT devices are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2 percent to reach 1.1 billion units. The 3GPP standards for LTE - Cat 1, Cat M, and NB-IoT - will contribute substantially to growth in the next coming five years. These new standards are designed to be less complex to limit power consumption and are priced more favorably to address the mass market and make it viable to connect entirely new applications. The results of th latest cellular IoT module vendor market share assessment show that the three largest module vendors have 46 percent of the market in terms of revenues.

Annual module revenues for the three largest market players Sierra Wireless, Gemalto and Telit increased by 6.9 percent to US$ 1.17 billion, with the total market value reaching approximately US$ 2.5 billion, says Sebastian Hellstrm, IoT analyst. Sierra Wireless leads IoT module revenues, followed by Gemalto and Telit. SIMCom Wireless leads in shipments, but is only in fourth place in terms of revenues. Quectel is number two in terms of volumes and in fifth place in terms of revenues. China has been the scene for significant M&A activity in the past years.

ZTE offloaded its cellular IoT business to Gosuncn during 2016 and 2017. At the same time, Sunsea AIoT emerged as a new major industry player through the acquisitions of Longsung and SIMCom. While there has been some consolidation among the larger suppliers, the long tail of companies with activities in the market for cellular IoT modules is growing. A number of new players have been attracted to the market, particularly in the emerging NB-IoT segment. Examples include Nordic Semiconductor, Foxconn and WNC.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 28 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 10 module vendors.

Overview of certifications required for cellular devices.

Price comparisons between IoT gateway vendors.

Market forecasts lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of cellular IoT gateways?

Which are the drivers and barriers on the cellular IoT gateway market?

How does the IoT gateway market differ between regions?

Which M2M/IoT applications are suitable for the cellular IoT gateway form factor?

How will LTE Cat-M1 and NB-IoT affect the IoT gateway market?

Which cellular M2M module vendors are also active on this market?

How will the cellular IoT gateway market evolve over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. M2M/IoT networking and technologies

1.1. Introduction

1.1.1. The IoT technology stack

1.2. Embedding cellular technology in products and systems

1.2.1. Cellular modules

1.2.2. Cellular IoT gateways, routers and modems

1.2.3. SIM solutions and embedded UICC

1.2.4. Carrier, industry and region specific certifications

1.2.5. Cellular IoT hardware value chain

1.3. Cellular IoT from 2G to 4G and beyond

1.3.1. 2G mobile networks

1.3.2. 3G/4G mobile networks

1.3.3. 4G-MTC mobile networks (eMTC/LTE-M and NB-IoT)

1.3.4. 5G networks

1.3.5. LPWA networks

1.3.6. Cost comparison for cellular and LPWA technologies



2. Market forecasts and trends

2.1. Market forecasts

2.1.1. The embedded cellular module market and vendor market shares

2.1.2. Cellular module market analysis and forecasts

2.1.3. The cellular IoT gateway and modem market and vendor market shares

2.1.4. Cellular IoT gateway and modem market analysis and forecasts

2.2. Market trends

2.2.1. Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive niches

2.2.2. Few new product launches of LTE-M and NB-IoT devices

2.2.3. Vendors offer modularized devices for flexibility and upgradability

2.2.4. Leading IoT gateway providers experienced solid revenue growth in 2017

2.2.5. Pace of M&A activity could pick up from low levels



3. Company profiles and strategies

3.1. Cellular IoT gateway vendors

3.1.1. ADLINK Technology

3.1.2. Advantech B+B SmartWorx

3.1.3. Beijer Electronics Group

3.1.4. Belden

3.1.5. CalAmp

3.1.6. Cisco

3.1.7. Connected IO

3.1.8. Cradlepoint

3.1.9. Digi International

3.1.10. Encore Networks

3.1.11. Eurotech

3.1.12. Four-Faith Communication Technology

3.1.13. HMS Networks

3.1.14. InHand Networks

3.1.15. INSYS Microelectronics

3.1.16. Maestro Wireless Solutions

3.1.17. Matrix Electrnica

3.1.18. MC Technologies

3.1.19. Moxa

3.1.20. MultiTech Systems

3.1.21. NetComm Wireless

3.1.22. NetModule

3.1.23. Option

3.1.24. Red Lion Controls

3.1.25. Robustel Technologies

3.1.26. Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus

3.1.27. Systech Corporation

3.1.28. Teltonika

3.2. Cellular IoT module vendors

3.2.1. Fibocom

3.2.2. Gemalto M2M

3.2.3. Huawei

3.2.4. Neoway

3.2.5. Quectel

3.2.6. Sierra Wireless

3.2.7. Sunsea Telecommunications (SIMCom/Longsung)

3.2.8. Telit

3.2.9. u-blox

3.2.10. ZTE WeLink (Gosuncn Technology)

3.2.11. Other cellular module vendors



