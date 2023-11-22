Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market Analysis - IoT Connectivity Takes Center Stage

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cellular router and gateway market to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2027

The Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market analyses the latest developments on the cellular router, gateway and modem market. This strategic research report provides you with more than 115 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The cellular router and gateway market is driven by the growing need to connect assets and work forces in remote and temporary locations as enterprises digitalise their operations. Annual shipments amounted to 5.6 million units in 2022, generating annual revenues of US$ 1.4 billion, an increase of 19 percent from the previous year. The Americas is the largest regional market, accounting for about US$ 721 million. The average selling price in the region is significantly higher compared to other markets, primarily due to a higher share of feature-rich, high-speed 4G LTE and 5G devices in the product mix. The market value of the European and Asia Pacific regions accounted for US$ 366 million and US$ 302 million respectively. The report forecasts that the market will grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent in the next five years to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2027.

The report ranks Ericsson-owned Cradlepoint as the market leader with an estimated US$ 360 million in annual revenues from IoT gateway sales (adjusted for comparability due to the company's subscription model). Sierra Wireless, part of Semtech since early 2023, is the second largest provider with US$ 132 million in annual revenues. Top players further include Teltonika Networks, Cisco and Digi International, which generated cellular router and gateway revenues in the range of US$ 80-126 million. The top five vendors held a combined market share of about 56 percent. The cellular router and gateway market to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2027

Other vendors with significant presence on the cellular router and gateway market are Hongdian, Peplink, InHand Networks, Four-Faith and HMS Networks. All of the top ten cellular IoT gateway vendors shipped more than 100,000 devices in 2022. Notable vendors further include BEC Technologies, Belden, Casa Systems, Lantronix, MultiTech and Systech in North America; Advantech, Milesight, Moxa and Robustel in the Asia-Pacific region; Eurotech, Option, RAD, Webdyn and Westermo in the EMEA region.

Though many distributed enterprises are already taking advantage of the fast deployment time and ease of use of cellular solutions, the publisher believes that the trend will accelerate in the 5G era. As the cost per GB decreases, 5G connectivity will become an increasingly attractive alternative to fixed broadband and over time reach a level in which the monthly fee is comparable to a fixed broadband subscription, thereby expanding the market for cellular routers, gateways and modems.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies

Summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 31 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 13 module vendors

Overview of certifications required for cellular devices

Price comparisons between cellular router and gateway vendors

Market forecasts lasting until 2027

Key Topics Covered:

IoT Networking and Communications

Routers, gateways and modems

Embedding cellular technology in products and systems

Cellular IoT from 2G to 5G

Market analysis and forecasts

Embedded cellular IoT module vendor market shares

Cellular IoT module market analysis and forecasts

The cellular router and gateway market and vendor market shares

Cellular router and gateway market analysis and forecasts

Market trends

Transportation is the largest cellular router end market

5G router shipments are set to accelerate

Enterprises adopt 5G/LTE solutions for resilient connectivity

Enterprise routers offered as premium options for FWA services

Private cellular networks to expand the addressable market for cellular routers

Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive niches

Modular devices enable flexibility and upgradability

Cellular router providers experienced strong revenue growth in 2022-2023

The cellular router and gateway industry continues its consolidation journey

Company Profiles and Strategies

Acksys

ADLINK Technology

Advantech

BEC Technologies

Belden

Casa Systems

Cisco

Cradlepoint (Ericsson)

Digi International

Eurotech

Four-Faith Communication Technology

HMS Networks

Hongdian

InHand Networks

INSYS Microelectronics

Lantronix

MC Technologies

Milesight

Moxa

MultiTech

Option (Crescent)

Peplink

Queclink Wireless Solutions

RAD

Red Lion

Robustel

Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus

Systech Corporation

Teltonika Networks

Webdyn

Westermo (Ependion)

China Mobile IoT

Fibocom

Gosuncn RichLink

MeiG Smart Technology

Murata

Neoway

Nordic Semiconductor

Quectel

Rolling Wireless (Fibocom)

Sierra Wireless (Semtech)

Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)

Telit Cinterion

u-blox

