Global Cellulite Treatment Global Market 2023-2030: Increasing Trend of Anti-Cellulite Massage Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellulite Treatment Market 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This research report predicts that the global cellulite treatment market will experience growth at a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The rise in beauty consciousness among consumers has led to a significant increase in demand for aesthetic procedures. The demand for minimally invasive procedures has surged due to their ability to reduce scarring, offer shorter recovery periods, and have fewer complications compared to invasive procedures. As awareness grows regarding the benefits of non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, the cellulite treatment market is projected to expand.

With frequent technological advancements and evolving customer demands, product launches become necessary for progress and innovation. However, while these innovations are necessary, they can often lead to higher prices for the end consumer, which can, in turn, hinder the market's growth.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The cellulite treatment market on a global scale covers a vast range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth globally over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the abundance of skilled professionals and high-quality healthcare facilities in the region. Additionally, the region's medical tourism industry has flourished due to the availability of premium healthcare services and the lower cost of treatments, which adds to the cellulite treatment market's overall development.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The prominent firms in the cellulite treatment market include Candela Medical Corporation, Galderma SA, AbbVie Inc, Endo International Plc, Inceler Medikal, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Sientra Inc, Cutera Inc, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH.

Bausch Health Companies Inc specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of products, with a primary focus on neurology, dermatology, gastroenterology, and international pharmaceuticals. The company's headquarters is based in Canada, with operations across North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. One of its products is Vaserlipo, which utilizes ultrasound energy to provide minimally invasive body contouring solutions.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Growing Prevalence of Obesity
  • Rapidly Growing Medical Tourism Sector
  • Rising Demand for Aesthetic Procedures

Market Challenges

  • Lack of Knowledge Regarding Cellulite Treatment
  • High Price of Advanced Cellulite Treatment
  • Risks Associated Post-Treatment

Market Opportunities

  • Rising Beauty Consciousness
  • Increasing Trend of Anti-Cellulite Massage
  • Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Procedures
  • Rising Popularity of Radiofrequency Therapy for Cellulite Treatment
  • Advancements in Technologies and New Product Launches



Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cellulite Treatment Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Global Cellulite Treatment Market - by Cellulite Type
3.1. Soft Cellulite
3.2. Hard Cellulite
3.3. Edematous Cellulite

4. Global Cellulite Treatment Market - by Procedure Type
4.1. Non-Invasive
4.2. Minimally Invasive
4.3. Topical

5. Global Cellulite Treatment Market - by End-User
5.1. Hospitals
5.2. Clinics and Beauty Centers
5.3. Other End-Users

6. Global Cellulite Treatment Market - by Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Research Methodology & Scope

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Abbvie Inc
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc
  • Cutera Inc
  • Inceler Medikal
  • Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH
  • Galderma Sa
  • Sientra Inc
  • Endo International plc
  • Candela Medical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi5bu7

