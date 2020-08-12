Global Cellulose Esters Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellulose Esters estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellulose Acetate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cellulose Acetate Propionate segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Cellulose Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Celanese Corporation

China National Tobacco Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Hagedorn AG

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nitrex Chemicals India

Nitro Quimica

Nobel NC Limited

Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rotuba Extruders

Sappi Ltd.

Sichuan Nitrocell Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A

Synthesia AS









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cellulose Esters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cellulose Esters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cellulose Esters Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cellulose Esters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cellulose Acetate (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cellulose Acetate (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cellulose Acetate (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cellulose Acetate Propionate (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cellulose Acetate Propionate (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cellulose Acetate Propionate (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Cellulose Nitrate (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cellulose Nitrate (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cellulose Nitrate (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Coatings (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Films & Tapes (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Films & Tapes (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Films & Tapes (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Cigarette Filters (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Cigarette Filters (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Cigarette Filters (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Inks (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Inks (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Inks (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Plasticizers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Plasticizers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Plasticizers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cellulose Esters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Cellulose Esters Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Cellulose Esters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Cellulose Esters Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Cellulose Esters Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Cellulose Esters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Cellulose Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Cellulose Esters Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Cellulose Esters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Cellulose Esters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellulose

Esters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Cellulose Esters Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Cellulose Esters Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Cellulose Esters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Cellulose Esters Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Cellulose Esters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Cellulose Esters in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Cellulose Esters Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cellulose Esters Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Cellulose Esters Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Cellulose Esters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Cellulose Esters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Cellulose Esters Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Cellulose Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Cellulose Esters Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Cellulose Esters Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Cellulose Esters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Cellulose Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Cellulose Esters Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Cellulose Esters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Cellulose Esters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Cellulose Esters Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Cellulose Esters Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Cellulose Esters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Cellulose Esters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Cellulose Esters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Cellulose Esters in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Cellulose Esters Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Cellulose Esters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Cellulose Esters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cellulose Esters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Cellulose Esters Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Cellulose Esters Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Cellulose Esters Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Cellulose Esters Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Spanish Cellulose Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Cellulose Esters Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Cellulose Esters Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Cellulose Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Cellulose Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Cellulose Esters Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Cellulose Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Cellulose Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Cellulose Esters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Cellulose Esters Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Cellulose Esters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Cellulose Esters Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Cellulose Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Cellulose Esters Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Cellulose Esters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Cellulose Esters Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Cellulose Esters Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Cellulose Esters Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Cellulose Esters Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Indian Cellulose Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Cellulose Esters Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Cellulose Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Cellulose Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Cellulose Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Cellulose Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cellulose Esters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Cellulose Esters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cellulose Esters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cellulose Esters Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Cellulose Esters Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Cellulose Esters Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Cellulose Esters Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Cellulose Esters Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Cellulose Esters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Cellulose Esters Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Cellulose Esters Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Cellulose Esters in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Cellulose Esters Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Cellulose Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Cellulose Esters Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Cellulose Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Cellulose Esters Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Cellulose Esters Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Cellulose Esters Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Cellulose Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Cellulose Esters Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Cellulose Esters Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Cellulose Esters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Cellulose Esters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Cellulose Esters Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Cellulose Esters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Cellulose Esters Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Cellulose Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Cellulose Esters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Cellulose Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Cellulose Esters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Cellulose Esters Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Cellulose Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Cellulose Esters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Cellulose Esters Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Cellulose Esters Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 184: The Middle East Cellulose Esters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Cellulose Esters Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Cellulose Esters Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Cellulose Esters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Cellulose Esters Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellulose

Esters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Cellulose Esters Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Cellulose Esters Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Cellulose Esters Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Cellulose Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Cellulose Esters Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Cellulose Esters Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Cellulose Esters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Cellulose Esters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Cellulose Esters Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cellulose Esters in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Cellulose Esters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Cellulose Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Cellulose Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Cellulose Esters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Cellulose Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Cellulose Esters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Cellulose Esters Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Cellulose Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Cellulose Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Cellulose Esters Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Cellulose Esters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Cellulose Esters Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Cellulose Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Cellulose Esters Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Cellulose Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Cellulose Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Cellulose Esters Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899192/?utm_source=PRN



