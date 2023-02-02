Global Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Utilization of Carboxymethyl Cellulose & Growing Applications Across Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Industries

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product Type, By Application, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period due to its use in various applications such as pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, pharmaceutical preparations manufacturing contributed the highest to the revenue of the pharmaceutical industry in China, dominating with around 30 percent.



Cellulose ether is a water-soluble polymer produced from refined cotton fibers through the chemical modification of cellulose. These chemical compounds are broadly used in building & construction, automotive, and electronic industries in the form of thickeners, binders, film-forming agents, lubricators, and many more.

The demand for Cellulose ether & Its derivatives is surging at a rapid rate owing to the growth of end-user sectors, including personal care and prescription drugs, coupled with technological advancements in chemical synthesis of cellulose ether & its derivatives resulting in driving the growth of Global Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market during the forecast period.



Increasing Utilization of Carboxymethyl Cellulose



Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is one of the widely used cellulose derivatives across various advanced application fields like food, paper, textile, pharmaceutical, and so on. The market scenario regarding the capacity utilization of Carboxymethyl Cellulose was evaluated, and it was found that demand for CMC is enriching year on year due to the increasing adoption of end-use products owing to the material's mechanical strength, tunable hydrophilicity, low-cost preparation.

For instance, Carboxymethyl Cellulose and its hybrid materials have gained massive industrial acceptance in biomedical fields, especially for applications like drug delivery, drug emulsification, and stabilization purposes. Based on the properties like high-viscosity and film-forming, CMC has been utilized to harness multiple purposes in the textile industry.

Hence, due to miscellaneous applications of Carboxymethyl cellulose and other derivatives across many sectors, the Global Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.



Growing Application across Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Industries



Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives are a natural long-chain polymer with versatility across many industries, including Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage. They are extensively used in the Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry due to their exceptional physicochemical and mechanical properties.

These chemical substances are broadly consumed in the industrial formulation of dosage forms and healthcare products and play a significant role in different pharmaceuticals, such as osmotic drug delivery systems, bio adhesives, compression tablets, and many other end-use applications.



Recent Trends and Developments



Nouryon, which is one of the leading global suppliers to the Paints and Coatings end-market, providing cellulose ether and various other engineered polymers with multiple production units located across China and several regions of Europe like the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, and Sweden, has considered several locations in Southeast Asia for diversification of its Product Portfolio due to more significant business opportunities as compared to other regions.

The start-up of the production facility is anticipated to produce at a capacity of 15-20 kilotons. It will expand Nouryon's Bermocoll business, which delivers ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose (EHEC) and other necessary ingredients to the various end-user industry.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market.

The Dow Chemicals Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Lotte Fine Chemicals Company

DSK Co. Ltd.

China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Report Scope:

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives, By Product Type:

Methyl Cellulose & Derivatives

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC)

Ethyl Cellulose (EC)

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives, By Application:

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Spain

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Russia

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

