Global Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2022-2032: Potential Revenues, Growth Rates, Pricing, Most Likely Applications and Market Challenges

Cellulose nanofibers (CNF), also called cellulose nanofibrils or nanofibrillated cellulose, are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.

Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japanese market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.

CNF production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers establishing multi-ton production facilities. Japanese chemicals manufacturers have also initiated cellulose nanofiber production capabilities. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandinavia), Canada and the United States.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned

Production volumes by region

Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by the company (TRL)

CNF applications by industry

Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2032

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end-user markets. Markets covered include Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives, Electronics, Batteries, Aerospace and 3D printing.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth analysis of the market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

In-depth key player profiles of 91 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities. Companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, GranBio Technologies, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC and more

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 The Market for Cellulose Nanofibers

1.2 Industry Developments 2020-22

1.3 Market Outlook in 2022 and Beyond

1.4 Global Production of Nanocellulose (Cellulose Nanofibers, Microfibrillated Cellulose and Cellulose Nanocrystals)

1.4.1 Global Nanocellulose Production Capacities 2021, by Type

1.4.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (Cnf) Production Capacities 2022, in Metric Tonnes by Producer

1.4.3 Microfibrillated Cellulose (Mfc) Production Capacities 2022

1.4.4 Cellulose Nanocrystals (Cnc) Production Capacities 2022

1.5 Market Challenges for Cellulose Nanofibers

1.6 Cellulose Nanofibers Commercial Products

1.7 Cellulose Nanofibers Market by Region

1.7.1 Japan

1.7.2 China

1.7.3 Malaysia

1.7.4 Western Europe

1.7.5 North America

1.8 Global Government Funding

1.9 Market Impact from COVID-19 Crisis

2 Overview of Nanocellulose

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Nanocellulose

2.3 Properties of Nanocellulose

2.4 Advantages of Nanocellulose

2.5 Manufacture of Nanocellulose

2.6 Production Methods

2.7 Types of Nanocellulose

2.7.1 Microfibrillated Cellulose (Mfc)

2.7.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (Cnf)

2.7.2.1 Applications

2.7.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (Cnc)

2.7.3.1 Synthesis

2.7.3.2 Properties

2.7.3.3 Applications

2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (Bnc)

2.7.4.1 Applications

2.8 Synthesis

3 Market Opportunities in Cellulose Nanofibers

4 Regulations and Standards

4.1 Standards

4.1.1 International Standards Organization (Iso)

4.1.2 American National Standards

4.1.3 Csa Group

4.2 Toxicity

4.3 Regulation

5 Cellulose Nanofibers Supply Chain

6 Cellulose Nanofibers Pricing

7 Markets for Cellulose Nanofibers

7.1 Composites

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Applications

7.1.2.1 Automotive Composites

7.1.2.2 Biocomposite Films & Packaging

7.1.2.3 Barrier Packaging

7.1.2.4 Thermal Insulation Composites

7.1.2.5 Construction Composites

7.1.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.1.4 Product Developers

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Applications

7.2.2.1 Composites

7.2.2.2 Air Intake Components

7.2.2.3 Tires

7.2.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.2.4 Product Developers

7.3 Buildings and Construction

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Applications

7.3.2.1 Sandwich Composites

7.3.2.2 Cement Additives

7.3.2.3 Pump Primers

7.3.2.4 Thermal Insulation and Damping

7.3.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.3.4 Product Developers

7.4 Paper and Board Packaging

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Applications

7.4.2.1 Reinforcement and Barrier

7.4.2.2 Biodegradable Food Packaging Foil and Films

7.4.2.3 Paperboard Coatings

7.4.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.4.4 Product Developers

7.5 Textiles and Apparel

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Applications

7.5.2.1 Cnf Deodorizer and Odour Reducer (Antimicrobial) in Adult and Child Diapers

7.5.2.2 Footwear

7.5.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.5.4 Product Developer Profiles

7.6 Biomedicine and Healthcare

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 Applications

7.6.2.1 Wound Dressings

7.6.2.2 Drug Delivery Stabilizers

7.6.2.3 Tissue Engineering Scaffolds

7.6.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.6.4 Product Developers

7.7 Hygiene and Sanitary Products

7.7.1 Market Overview

7.7.2 Applications

7.7.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.7.4 Product Developers

7.8 Paints and Coatings

7.8.1 Market Overview

7.8.2 Applications

7.8.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.8.4 Product Developers

7.9 Aerogels

7.9.1 Market Overview

7.9.2 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.9.3 Product Developers

7.10 Oil and Gas

7.10.1 Market Overview

7.10.2 Applications

7.10.2.1 Oil Recovery Applications (Fracturing Fluid)

7.10.2.2 Cnf Membranes for Separation

7.10.2.3 Oil and Gas Fluids Additives

7.10.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.10.4 Product Developers

7.11 Filtration

7.11.1 Market Overview

7.11.2 Applications

7.11.2.1 Membranes for Selective Absorption

7.11.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.11.4 Product Developers

7.12 Rheology Modifiers

7.12.1 Market Overview

7.12.2 Applications

7.12.2.1 Food Additives

7.12.2.2 Pickering Stabilizers

7.12.2.3 Hydrogels

7.12.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032

7.12.4 Product Developers

7.13 Other Markets

7.13.1 Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics

7.13.2 3D Printing

7.13.3 Aerospace

7.13.4 Batteries

8 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles

9 Research Scope and Methodology

9.1 Report Scope

9.2 Research Methodology

10 References

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel

Daiichi Kogyo

Daio Paper

GranBio Technologies

Nippon Paper

Oji Holdings

Sugino Machine

Seiko PMC

