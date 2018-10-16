Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Industry
18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand tons.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646031
In addition, the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following Applications: Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aditya Birla Group
- Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd.
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646031
CELLULOSIC MAN-MADE FIBERS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics
Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Table 1: World Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-Made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Man-Made Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Acrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Polyester Fibers, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics
Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview
Table 3: Percentage (%) Share of Cotton as a Proportion of World Textile Fibers Consumption (Volume) for Years 2010, 2014, 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cotton Production Scenario Remains Volatile
Table 4: World Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Cotton Production Worldwide by Major Producing Countries (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 & 2016/17): Production in Thousand 480-lb bales for Australia, Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cotton Pricing Trend
Table 6: Cotton Prices Worldwide (2011-2017E)
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made Cellulosics Market
Table 7: Asia-Pacific Accounts for over 3/4th Share of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cellulosics Consumption (Volume) for Asia-Pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Cellulosic Man-made Fibers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, US, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application
Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category
Table 9: Viscose Rayon Vs. Other Fibers: Comparison of Tensile Strength and Elongation
Viscose Emerges as an Effective Substitute to Cotton
Table 10: Global Viscose Fibers Market by End-Use Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon
Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth
Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers
Table 11: Per-Capita Consumption of Textiles (in Kgs) by Select Regions for 2014 and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Textile Fibers: An Overview
Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources
Mineral-Based Fibers and Their Sources
Animal-Based Fibers / Protein Fibers and Their Sources
Man-Made Fibers and Their Sources
Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics
Table 12: Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette Filter Tow
Table 13: World Cigarettes Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Worldwide Filter Utilization by Type of Filter (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Usage Volumes for Cellulose Acetate, Polypropylene Filters, and Special Filters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for Cellulose Acetate
Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain
Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum
Positive GDP Forecasts
Table 15: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and Middle Class Demographics
Global Population
Table 16: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Urban Sprawl
Table 17: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Middle-Class Consumer Segment
Table 19: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Textile Fibers - Introduction
Classification of Textile Fibers
Chemical Composition by Fiber Type
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: Definition & Types
Rayon Fibers
Introduction
Yarns Manufactured from VSF
Historical Background
Types of Rayon
Regular Rayon
High Tenacity Rayon
High Wet Modulus (HWM) Rayon
Cuprammonium Rayon
Uses
Characteristics
Fiber Identification
Fiber Properties
Comparative Analysis of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers with Other Fiber Types
Manufacturing Process
Viscose Method
Dissolution
Extrusion
Purification
Lyocell Process
Future Developments
Cellulose Acetate Fibers
Definition
Historic Perspective
Fiber Properties
Production Method
Cellulose Triacetate Fibers
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market
Viscose Rayon Fibers - Market Share Findings
Table 21: Leading Players in the Viscose Staple Fibers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Aditya Birla Group, Jiangsu Aoyang Technology, Lenzing, Sateri Holdings, Tangshan Sanyou Xingda, Zhejiang Fulida Holding, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Manufacturers Queue Up with New CAPEX Projects to Gain Competitive Edge
Select Rayon Fiber CAPEX Projects Announced in the Recent Past
Regulatory Approvals: New Focus Area
Select Recently Announced Regulatory Approvals for Cellulosic Materials
Acetate Tow - Market Share Findings
Table 22: Leading Players in the World Acetate Tow Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Blackstone Rhodia, Celanese, Daicel, Eastman, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Falling Demand Compels Capacity Correction
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Aditya Birla Group (India)
Century Rayon Limited (India)
Grasim Industries Limited (India)
PT Indo Bharat Rayon (Indonesia)
Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Daicel Corporation (Japan)
Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan)
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Glanzstoff Industries (Austria)
International Paper (USA)
Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany)
Lenzing AG (Austria)
PT. South Pacific Viscose (Indonesia)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
NRC Limited (India)
Rhodia Acetow GmbH (Germany)
Sateri Holdings Limited (China)
Smartfiber AG (Germany)
Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)
Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. (China)
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Celanese Unveils New RP Category Acetate Tow Material
Kelheim Fibres Develops Danufil® QR Speciality Viscose Fibre
Lenzing Launches TENCEL™ as Flagship Textile Brand
Nanollose Unveils Novel Fabric Made from Nullarbor Plant-Free Viscose-Rayon Fiber
Birla Cellulose Launches Premier International Design Studio in New York
Lenzing Introduces TENCEL™ Luxe Lyocell Filament
Lenzing Launches EcoVero™ Eco-Friendly Viscose Fibers
Lenzing Unveils Refibra™ Branded Lyocell Fibers
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Kelheim Fibres Bags USDA Certification
Lenzing Commences Production of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Fibers in China
Lenzing to Expand TENCEL™ Luxe Filament Yarn Production at Lenzing Site
Glanzstoff Bohemia Increases HT Rayon Production Capacity
Lenzing Group Collaborates with Duratex
Sateri Bags OEKO-TEX® STeP Certification for All Mills
Celanese Closes Ocotlán Acetate Tow Manufacturing Facility in Mexico
Grasim Industries Wins USDA Certification for Birla Viscose
Kelheim Bags Vinçotte's OK Biodegradable MARINE Certificate for VILOFT® Viscose Fibre
Sateri Breaks Ground for New Viscose Production Plant in Jiujiang City
Asahi Kasei Inaugurates New Production Facility for Bemliese™ Fabric
Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsubishi Rayon and Mitsubishi Plastics Merge
Lenzing to Build New Tencel Lyocell Plant in Thailand
Grasim Industries to Manage Century Textiles' Viscose Filament Yarn Business
Solvay Divests Acetow Cellulose Acetate Tow Business to Blackstone
Indorama Acquires Glanzstoff's Tire Cord & Single-End Cord Business
Ube Industries, JSR and Mitsubishi Rayon to Integrate ABS Resin Businesses
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Man-Made Cellulosics Hold Ground
US Textile & Apparel Industry - An Overview
Natural Fabrics Vs. Man-Made Fibers Vs. Specialty Fibers
Table 29: US Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-Made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: US Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Ongoing Shift towards Synthetic Fibers Favors Market Prospects
Canadian Textile Industry: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Market Sees Stable Momentum
Table 35: Japanese Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Japanese Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
A Mature Market
Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe
Table 38: European Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European Man-made Fibers Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Acrylic, Cellulosic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European Cellulosics Production in '000 Tons for Years 2008 to 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country- France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: French Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 46: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: German Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 48: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Italian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 52: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Spanish Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 54: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Russian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Cellulosic Man- Made Fibers
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Man-made Fibers Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Acrylic, Cellulosic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
China - The Leading Market for Cellulosic Fibers
Table 63: China Accounts for over Half of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cellulosics Consumption (Volume) for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Textiles Sector in China: An Overview
Table 64: Chinese Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-Made Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Large Population Base Augurs Well for Textiles Sector
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Chinese Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Ample Growth Opportunities for Cellulosics
A Key Producer of Man-Made Fibers and Filaments
Table 67: Indian Production of Man-Made Fibers in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Indian Production of Man-Made Filament Yarn in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Indian Production of Viscose Fiber in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Indian Production of Viscose Filament Yarn in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Indian MMF Industry - Major Snapshots
Polyester Dominates the Indian Market
India Houses One of the World's Largest Producers of VSF
Expanding Textile & Apparel Demand Spells Opportunities
Key Growth Drivers
Table 71: Indian Apparel and Textile Market by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Technical Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Indian Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Production of Textile Fibers (in Million Kgs) in India from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Consumption of Textile Fibers (in Million Kgs) in India from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Indian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 79: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 81: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Latin American Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65) The United States (8) Japan (6) Europe (10) - Germany (5) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646031
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article