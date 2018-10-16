Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand tons.



In addition, the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following Applications: Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aditya Birla Group

- Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd.

- Celanese Corporation

- Daicel Corporation

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation



CELLULOSIC MAN-MADE FIBERS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics

Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Table 1: World Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-Made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Man-Made Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Acrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Polyester Fibers, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics

Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview

Table 3: Percentage (%) Share of Cotton as a Proportion of World Textile Fibers Consumption (Volume) for Years 2010, 2014, 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cotton Production Scenario Remains Volatile

Table 4: World Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Cotton Production Worldwide by Major Producing Countries (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 & 2016/17): Production in Thousand 480-lb bales for Australia, Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cotton Pricing Trend

Table 6: Cotton Prices Worldwide (2011-2017E)

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made Cellulosics Market

Table 7: Asia-Pacific Accounts for over 3/4th Share of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cellulosics Consumption (Volume) for Asia-Pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Cellulosic Man-made Fibers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, US, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive



3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application

Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category

Table 9: Viscose Rayon Vs. Other Fibers: Comparison of Tensile Strength and Elongation

Viscose Emerges as an Effective Substitute to Cotton

Table 10: Global Viscose Fibers Market by End-Use Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon

Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth

Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers

Table 11: Per-Capita Consumption of Textiles (in Kgs) by Select Regions for 2014 and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Textile Fibers: An Overview

Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources

Mineral-Based Fibers and Their Sources

Animal-Based Fibers / Protein Fibers and Their Sources

Man-Made Fibers and Their Sources

Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics

Table 12: Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette Filter Tow

Table 13: World Cigarettes Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Worldwide Filter Utilization by Type of Filter (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Usage Volumes for Cellulose Acetate, Polypropylene Filters, and Special Filters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for Cellulose Acetate

Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain

Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum

Positive GDP Forecasts

Table 15: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and Middle Class Demographics

Global Population

Table 16: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urban Sprawl

Table 17: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Middle-Class Consumer Segment

Table 19: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Textile Fibers - Introduction

Classification of Textile Fibers

Chemical Composition by Fiber Type

Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: Definition & Types

Rayon Fibers

Introduction

Yarns Manufactured from VSF

Historical Background

Types of Rayon

Regular Rayon

High Tenacity Rayon

High Wet Modulus (HWM) Rayon

Cuprammonium Rayon

Uses

Characteristics

Fiber Identification

Fiber Properties

Comparative Analysis of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers with Other Fiber Types

Manufacturing Process

Viscose Method

Dissolution

Extrusion

Purification

Lyocell Process

Future Developments

Cellulose Acetate Fibers

Definition

Historic Perspective

Fiber Properties

Production Method

Cellulose Triacetate Fibers



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Leading Players in the World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market

Viscose Rayon Fibers - Market Share Findings

Table 21: Leading Players in the Viscose Staple Fibers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Aditya Birla Group, Jiangsu Aoyang Technology, Lenzing, Sateri Holdings, Tangshan Sanyou Xingda, Zhejiang Fulida Holding, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Queue Up with New CAPEX Projects to Gain Competitive Edge

Select Rayon Fiber CAPEX Projects Announced in the Recent Past

Regulatory Approvals: New Focus Area

Select Recently Announced Regulatory Approvals for Cellulosic Materials

Acetate Tow - Market Share Findings

Table 22: Leading Players in the World Acetate Tow Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Blackstone Rhodia, Celanese, Daicel, Eastman, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Falling Demand Compels Capacity Correction

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Aditya Birla Group (India)

Century Rayon Limited (India)

Grasim Industries Limited (India)

PT Indo Bharat Rayon (Indonesia)

Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Glanzstoff Industries (Austria)

International Paper (USA)

Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany)

Lenzing AG (Austria)

PT. South Pacific Viscose (Indonesia)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

NRC Limited (India)

Rhodia Acetow GmbH (Germany)

Sateri Holdings Limited (China)

Smartfiber AG (Germany)

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. (China)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Celanese Unveils New RP Category Acetate Tow Material

Kelheim Fibres Develops Danufil® QR Speciality Viscose Fibre

Lenzing Launches TENCEL™ as Flagship Textile Brand

Nanollose Unveils Novel Fabric Made from Nullarbor Plant-Free Viscose-Rayon Fiber

Birla Cellulose Launches Premier International Design Studio in New York

Lenzing Introduces TENCEL™ Luxe Lyocell Filament

Lenzing Launches EcoVero™ Eco-Friendly Viscose Fibers

Lenzing Unveils Refibra™ Branded Lyocell Fibers

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Kelheim Fibres Bags USDA Certification

Lenzing Commences Production of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Fibers in China

Lenzing to Expand TENCEL™ Luxe Filament Yarn Production at Lenzing Site

Glanzstoff Bohemia Increases HT Rayon Production Capacity

Lenzing Group Collaborates with Duratex

Sateri Bags OEKO-TEX® STeP Certification for All Mills

Celanese Closes Ocotlán Acetate Tow Manufacturing Facility in Mexico

Grasim Industries Wins USDA Certification for Birla Viscose

Kelheim Bags Vinçotte's OK Biodegradable MARINE Certificate for VILOFT® Viscose Fibre

Sateri Breaks Ground for New Viscose Production Plant in Jiujiang City

Asahi Kasei Inaugurates New Production Facility for Bemliese™ Fabric

Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsubishi Rayon and Mitsubishi Plastics Merge

Lenzing to Build New Tencel Lyocell Plant in Thailand

Grasim Industries to Manage Century Textiles' Viscose Filament Yarn Business

Solvay Divests Acetow Cellulose Acetate Tow Business to Blackstone

Indorama Acquires Glanzstoff's Tire Cord & Single-End Cord Business

Ube Industries, JSR and Mitsubishi Rayon to Integrate ABS Resin Businesses



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Man-Made Cellulosics Hold Ground

US Textile & Apparel Industry - An Overview

Natural Fabrics Vs. Man-Made Fibers Vs. Specialty Fibers

Table 29: US Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-Made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Application - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Clothing, Spun Yarn, Fabrics, and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Ongoing Shift towards Synthetic Fibers Favors Market Prospects

Canadian Textile Industry: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Market Sees Stable Momentum

Table 35: Japanese Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japanese Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

A Mature Market

Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe

Table 38: European Textile Fibers Market by Category (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers, and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Man-made Fibers Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Acrylic, Cellulosic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European Cellulosics Production in '000 Tons for Years 2008 to 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country- France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: French Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 46: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: German Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 48: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Italian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: UK Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 52: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Spanish Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 54: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Russian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Cellulosic Man- Made Fibers

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Man-made Fibers Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Acrylic, Cellulosic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China - The Leading Market for Cellulosic Fibers

Table 63: China Accounts for over Half of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cellulosics Consumption (Volume) for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Textiles Sector in China: An Overview

Table 64: Chinese Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-Made Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Large Population Base Augurs Well for Textiles Sector

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Chinese Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Ample Growth Opportunities for Cellulosics

A Key Producer of Man-Made Fibers and Filaments

Table 67: Indian Production of Man-Made Fibers in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Indian Production of Man-Made Filament Yarn in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Indian Production of Viscose Fiber in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Indian Production of Viscose Filament Yarn in Million Kgs from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Indian MMF Industry - Major Snapshots

Polyester Dominates the Indian Market

India Houses One of the World's Largest Producers of VSF

Expanding Textile & Apparel Demand Spells Opportunities

Key Growth Drivers

Table 71: Indian Apparel and Textile Market by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Technical Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Indian Textile Fibers Market by Segment (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Man-made Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Production of Textile Fibers (in Million Kgs) in India from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Consumption of Textile Fibers (in Million Kgs) in India from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Indian Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 79: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 81: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Latin American Historic Review for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65) The United States (8) Japan (6) Europe (10) - Germany (5) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)

