Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Industry
Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market to Reach 8.6 Million Tons by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers estimated at 6.4 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.6 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Clothing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach 5.2 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.4% share of the global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Million Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.5 Million Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.5 Million Tons by the year 2027.
Spun Yarn Segment Corners a 12.4% Share in 2020
In the global Spun Yarn segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 637.7 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 843.7 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 964.8 Thousand Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics
Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical
Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the
Market
Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production
Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made
Cellulosics Market
China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application
Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category
Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon
Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth
Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers
Textile Fibers: An Overview
Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume
Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics
Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette
Filter Tow
Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for
Cellulose Acetate
Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain
Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum
Positive GDP Forecasts
Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and
Middle Class Demographics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
