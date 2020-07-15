Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers estimated at 6.4 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.6 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Clothing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach 5.2 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.4% share of the global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Million Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.5 Million Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.5 Million Tons by the year 2027.



Spun Yarn Segment Corners a 12.4% Share in 2020

In the global Spun Yarn segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 637.7 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 843.7 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 964.8 Thousand Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics

Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical

Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the

Market

Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production

Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made

Cellulosics Market

China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application

Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category

Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon

Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth

Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers

Textile Fibers: An Overview

Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume

Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics

Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette

Filter Tow

Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for

Cellulose Acetate

Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain

Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum

Positive GDP Forecasts

Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and

Middle Class Demographics



Table 1: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Clothing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Clothing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Clothing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fabrics (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand Tons

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Fabrics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Fabrics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Spun Yarn (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Spun Yarn (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Spun Yarn (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in Thousand Tons for

2012-2019



Table 18: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Review in China in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Demand

Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Addressable

Market Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic Market

Review in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Review in Italy in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Addressable

Market Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by Application:

2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic

Market Review in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 53: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



