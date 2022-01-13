Global Cellulosic Materials Market Report 2021 - Nano-cellulose and Cellulose Hydrogel/Aerogels to Gain Commercial Adoption

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellulosic Materials Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research advances across the globe focus on developing cost-efficient yet effective processes for converting agriculture biomass or food waste into cellulose for developing value-added materials.

Plant biomass contains a high amount of cellulose (long linear chain polysaccharides), hemicellulose (short cross-linked chained polysaccharides that hydrogen bond to the cellulose), and lignin (non-carbohydrate organic compound). Cellulosic materials such as cellulose and hemicellulose are hydrophilic polysaccharides commonly found in plant biomass and are both non-toxic and biodegradable.

These materials are used in textile, packaging, energy, water and wastewater, paint and coating, and building and construction applications. Cellulose can exist in its pure form due to its high mechanical and flexure strength, high water loading capacity, good moisture content, and high thermal and chemical resistance.

Even in its pure form, cellulosic materials can be recycled or biodegraded easily. The adoption of natural cellulose, cellulose acetate, and nitrocellulose has increased steadily in various industries. Nano-cellulose is also finding applications in the textile, agriculture, and food and beverages industries.

The research is intended to answer the following questions:

What factors are driving the adoption of cellulosic materials?

What challenges and impediments restrain the adoption of cellulosic materials across industries?

What initiatives are industry participants undertaking to accelerate adoption across the industries?

What previous challenges are being addressed by the adoption of cellulosic materials?

What is the growth potential for commercializing cellulosic materials across industries?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative - Factors Creating Pressure On Growth of Cellulosic Materials

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Cellulosic Materials

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Universe

2.1 Cellulosic Materials Traditionally Obtained from Plant Cell Walls

2.2 Cellulose Fibers Extracted from Various Renewable Resources

2.3 Environment-friendly Properties for Various Commercially Available Cellulosic Materials Expected to Drive Their Adoption

2.4 Research Context and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

2.5 Key Findings for Research Advances in Cellulosic Materials

3. Cellulosic Materials: Factors Influencing Adoption

3.1 Regional Trends Showcase Growing Interest in Adoption of Cellulosic Materials

3.2 High Technology Development Activity to Drive Adoption of Cellulosic Materials

3.3 Limited Knowledge Hinders Adoption of Cellulosic Materials within Various Applications

3.4 Steady Growth of Research Studies to Prove Performance Characteristics Can Increase Commercial Adoption

3.5 Robust Patenting Activity Related to Natural and Synthetic Cellulose

3.6 High Patent Activity in North America Influences Rise in Commercial Effort

3.7 Interest in Cellulose Composite and Nano-cellulose Materials Expected to Increase Commercial Adoption in Next 3 Years

4. Cellulosic Materials: Application Analysis

4.1 Snapshot of Cellulosic Materials Used across Applications

4.2 Current and Emerging Cellulosic Materials

4.3 Advances in Cellulosic Materials: Key Applications

4.4 Developing Cost-efficient Process Can Increase Adoption of Cellulose-based Packaging

4.5 Cellulose Materials for Packaging Applications

4.6 Cost-efficient Technology Development Vital for Adoption in Water and Wastewater Treatment

4.7 Cellulosic Materials Find Use as Photocured Coating for Water and Wastewater Treatment

4.8 Cellulosic Materials Align with Sustainable Fashion Trend in Textile Industry

4.9 Cellulosic Materials in Agriculture and Food Waste Used to Develop High Value Materials for Varied Applications

4.10 Cellulosic Materials for Developing Safe and High Barrier Technologies for Medical Applications

4.11 Cellulosic Materials Positioned as Sustainable Options in Medical Applications

4.12 Cellulosic Ethanol Emerging as a Clean Energy Fuel

4.13 Cellulosic Materials as Feedstock to Manufacture Biofuels

4.14 Cellulosic Materials to Help Increase Adoption of Plant-based Proteins

4.15 Cellulosic Materials Gaining Interest in 3D Printing Food

5. Research and Commercialization Activities

5.1 High Interest in Research Related to Nano-cellulose Materials in Academia

5.2 Companies Globally Focused on Increasing Commercial Adoption of Cellulosic Materials

5.3 Funding Availability to Boost R&D and Commercialization

5.4 Stakeholders Achieving Sustainability Using Cellulosic Materials

5.5 Companies Prominent in Adopting Cellulose-based Packaging

5.6 Cellulosic Materials Researched for Medical Applications as Safer Alternatives

5.7 Research Related to Cellulosic Materials for Various Applications

5.8 Research Related to Cellulosic Materials for Food & Beverages and Building & Construction

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Nano-cellulose and Cellulose Hydrogel/Aerogels to Gain Commercial Adoption

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Steady Focus on Adoption of Cellulose-based Coating for Various Applications

6.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Commercializing Cost-efficient Technology for Recycling Cellulose from Waste

7. Appendix

7.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL): Explanation

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8m43s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets