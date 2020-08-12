Global Cenospheres Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cenospheres estimated at US$424.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$870.3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027. Gray Cenosphere, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$561.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the White Cenosphere segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $114.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Cenospheres market in the U.S. is estimated at US$114.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Iodine Company, Inc.

Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.

Ceno Technologies Inc.

Cenosphere India Pvt., Ltd.

Cenospheres Trade & Engineering S.A.

Delamin Ltd.

Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd

Envirospheres Pty Ltd.

Ets Inc.

Excellex Solutions

Khetan Group ( Nepal )

) Microspheres SA

Omya AG (Omya Group)

Petra India Group

PR Ecoenergy Pvt. Ltd.

Prakash MiCA Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Qingdao Eastchem Inc.

Reslab Microfiller

ScotAsh, Limited

Shanghai Green Sub-Nanoseale Material Co., Ltd

SphereTek Ltd

Vipra Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

Wolkem Omega Minerals India Pvt Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cenospheres Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

