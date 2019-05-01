Global Cenospheres Markets to 2023 - Development of Improved Ash Handling Technologies / Advances in Mining Industry / Technological Developments in Coating Industry
The "Global Cenospheres Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cenospheres market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023.
The high adoption of coal-fired power generation will trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. The demand for coal-fired power generation will be driven by the rising demand for energy in emerging economies including India and China. As cenospheres are formed as a by-product of coal combustion in coal-fired power plants, the demand for coal-fired power generation will eventually stimulate the production of cenospheres, thus, driving the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Rising demand for cenospheres from various industries
One of the growth drivers of the global cenospheres market is the rising demand for cenospheres from various industries. The numerous applications of cenospheres will create a high demand for cenospheres from all industries which will drive the growth of the global market.
Declining investments in coal industry
One of the challenges in the growth of the global cenospheres market is the declining investments in coal industry. This will impede the production of cenospheres, thereby restricting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Gray cenospheres - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- White cenospheres - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of improved ash handling technologies
- Advances in mining industry
- Technological developments in coating industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cenosphere India Pvt. Ltd
- CenoStar
- LKAB
- Omya AG
- Petra India Group
- Qingdao Eastchem Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
