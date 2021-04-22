Global Center-less Grinding Machines Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 22, 2021, 16:15 ET

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Center-less Grinding Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Center-less Grinding Machines estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Center-less Grinding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Acme Manufacturing
  • Fives Group
  • Glebar
  • Hanwha Machinery
  • Jainnher Machine
  • Junker
  • Kmt?Precision?Grinding
  • Micron Machinery
  • Paragon Machinery
  • Royal Master;

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjwyzb


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Insights on the Mouth Ulcers Treatment Global Market to 2027 -...

Global Federated Learning Solutions Market (2020 to 2028) -...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics