Global Central Nervous System Deal Trends, Players and Financials Partnering 2014-2019

Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Central Nervous System disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Central Nervous System disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Central Nervous System deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Central Nervous System deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Central Nervous System technologies and products.



Report Scope



Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Central Nervous System deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Central Nervous System deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1000 Central Nervous System deal records

The leading Central Nervous System deals by value since 2014

Most active Central Nervous System dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cerebral palsy, Creutzfeldt Jakob disease, Dizziness, Epilepsy, Faints, Falls, Guillain Barre syndrome, Headache, Meningitis (Bacterial, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal), Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB), Haemophilus influenzae Type B (Hib), Migraine, Motor Neurone Disease (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Lou Gehrig's Disease, Multiple sclerosis, Nausea, Neuropathy, Pain, Neuralgia, Fibromyalgia, Paralysis, Parkinson's disease, Restless leg syndrome, Spinal cord, Stroke, Stuttering, Traumatic Brain Injury, Vertigo, Weakness, plus other CNS indications.



In Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2019, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Central Nervous System partnering over the years

2.3. Central Nervous System partnering by deal type

2.4. Central Nervous System partnering by industry sector

2.5. Central Nervous System partnering by stage of development

2.6. Central Nervous System partnering by technology type

2.7. Central Nervous System partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Central Nervous System partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Central Nervous System partnering

3.3. Central Nervous System partnering headline values

3.4. Central Nervous System deal upfront payments

3.5. Central Nervous System deal milestone payments

3.6. Central Nervous System royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Central Nervous System deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Central Nervous System partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Central Nervous System

4.4. Top Central Nervous System deals by value



Chapter 5 - Central Nervous System contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Central Nervous System partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Central Nervous System dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Central Nervous System therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brrgwr

