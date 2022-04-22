Global Central Vacuum Systems Markets, 2022-2027 - Preference for Central Vacuum Systems Over Portable Vacuum Systems

Apr 22, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Vacuum Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global central vacuum systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.49%.
The global central vacuum systems market is segmented by installation, capacity, type, end-user, and geography. Ground mounted central vacuum systems accounted for the highest share compared to wall mounted, as these have high suction power and can run for longer time.
Non-residential spaces that include commercial, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare areas is driving the demand for central vacuum systems more than the residential spaces. Europe is dominating the global central vacuum systems market due to the wide presence of well-established manufacturers and the growing need to improve the indoor air quality.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The vendors in the global central vacuum systems market have monopolistic competition. The industry also witnessed major acquisitions among key players such as Cyclovac and Hyaden, acquired by the leading industry player, Trovac Industries.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- The analysis of the global Central Vacuum Systems market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Central Vacuum Systems market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Central Vacuum Systems market.
- The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Rising Adoption of Green Technologies
- Importance Of Central Vacuum Systems in Healthcare Facilities
- Enhancing Functionalities of Central Vacuum Systems
Key Vendors
- Trovac Industries
- Drainvac
- Nuera Air
- Nilfisk Group
- Busch
Other Prominent Vendors
- AirVac Luft & Vacuumteknik
- ALFAVAC Central Vacuum Systems
- Allaway Oy
- Allegro Central Vacuum Systems
- Altomech
- American Vacuum Company
- Aqua-Air
- AutoVac
- Becker Pumps
- BGS General
- Broan-NuTone
- BVC EBS Distribution
- CentralVac International
- Crossvac Central Vacuum Systems
- Delfin
- Dint-Tech Control
- Disan
- DU-PUY
- Dynavac
- Elek Trends Productions NV
- Gary's VACUFLO
- Halton Group
- Homevac Technologies
- H-P Products
- Johnny Vac
- Lindsay Manufacturing
- ME Universal Engineering & Trading
- Medikar
- Nadair
- National Turbine
- Ness Corporation
- Powerex
- Prolux
- Republic Manufacturing
- RGS Vacuum Systems
- RhinoVac
- Ruwac USA
- Santoni Electric
- Soliroc Metal
- Techtronic Industries
- Toshniwal
- VAC-U-MAX
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Benefits of Central Vacuum Systems
7.1.2 New Innovations in Central Vacuum Systems
7.1.3 Value Chain Analysis
7.1.4 Types of Central Vacuum Systems
7.1.5 Regulatory Scenario
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Adoption of Green Technologies
8.2 Importance of Central Vacuum Systems in Healthcare Facilities
8.3 Increasing Importance of Environmental Hygiene in Commercial Landscape
8.4 Enhancing Functionalities of Central Vacuum Systems
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Poor Indoor Air Quality Causing Allergies in Residential Places
9.2 Preference for Central Vacuum Systems Over Portable Vacuum Systems
9.3 Highly Cost-Effective Than Manual Labor
9.4 Rising Levels of Dust & Pollution
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 High Cost of Central Vacuum Systems
10.2 Growing Rental Market for Cleaning Equipment
10.3 Rising Demand for Contract Cleaning Services
10.4 Rise of Substitutes & Low Adoption in Emerging Countries
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Insights by Installation
11.2.2 Insights by Capacity
11.2.3 Insights by Type
11.2.4 Insights by End-User
11.2.5 Insights by Geography
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.4 PESTEL Analysis
11.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
11.5.1 Possible Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Value Chain of Central Vacuum Systems
12 Installation
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Ground-Mounted
12.4 Wall-Mounted
13 Capacity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 <_000 sq_="sq_" />13.4 3,000-6,000 Sq. Ft
13.5 >6,000 Sq Ft
14 Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Bag
14.4 Bagless
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
16 Non-Residential
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.2.1 Non-Residential: Geography Segmentation
16.3 Industrial
16.4 Hospitality
16.5 Healthcare
16.6 Commercial
16.7 Others
17 Residential
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.2.1 Residential: Geography Segmentation
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n40fsk
