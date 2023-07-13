Global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Surgical Procedures

13 Jul, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Venous Catheters (CVCs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Multi-Lumen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$971.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Triple-Lumen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $420.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$420.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$215.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -
- Amecath
- AngioDynamics Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Bactiguard AB
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- COOK MEDICAL LLC
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Insung Medical Co. Ltd.
- KIMAL PLC
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Vygon Ltd
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies Industry
- Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19
- COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US in 2020
- COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times
- Pandemic Affects Demand for Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)
- Central Venous Catheters Remain Crucial Element of COVID-19 Patients' Treatment
- Central Venous Catheter (CVC): An Indispensable Medical Device for Healthcare Domain
- Contradictions & Complications of CVCs
- Types of Central Venous Catheters
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Global Central Venous Catheters Market by Product Type (in %) for 2020E
- Multi-Lumen Design Leads the CVCs Market
- Antimicrobial Coated Catheters to Witness High Growth
- Hospitals: The Largest End-Use Category
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Necessitate Central Venous Access, Driving Demand for CVCs
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Aging Population with Higher Susceptibility to Age-related Chronic Conditions to Drive Market Gains
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
- Use of Central Venous Catheterization for Chemotherapy Administration Boosts Market Growth
- Catheters Hold Vital Role in Drugs & Fluid Delivery in Cancer Treatment
- Expanding Patient Population Diagnosed with Renal Diseases: Potential Growth for CVCs Market
- Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)
- Catheter-Related Infections during Hemodialysis Reduce due to Hygiene Procedures
- Percutaneous Translumbar Insertion for Alternate Venous Access for Dialysis of COVID-19 ARDS Patients
- Surgical Procedure Volumes and Shift towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries: Significant Impact on CVCs Market
- Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)
- Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
- Central Venous Catheters: Playing Critical Role in Parenteral Nutrition
- Growing Role of Central Venous Catheters in Drug Administration
- Rising Use of Central Venous Catheters in ICU Settings
- Growing Adoption of Antimicrobial Impregnated Catheters
- Technologically Advanced CVCs Promise Better Outcomes for Interventional Procedures
- 3M Korea's All-in-One PICC/CVC Securing System
- Clear Correlation between CVD Risk and Central Venous Catheter Insertion Calls for Minimization of Catheter Use
- Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
- Challenges Facing Central Venous Catheters Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pm3s33
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article