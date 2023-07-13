Global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Surgical Procedures

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Venous Catheters (CVCs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multi-Lumen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$971.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Triple-Lumen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $420.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$420.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$215.2 Million by the year 2030.



Amecath

AngioDynamics Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bactiguard AB

Becton, Dickinson and Company

COOK MEDICAL LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insung Medical Co. Ltd.

KIMAL PLC

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Vygon Ltd

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies Industry

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US in 2020

COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times

Pandemic Affects Demand for Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)

Central Venous Catheters Remain Crucial Element of COVID-19 Patients' Treatment

Central Venous Catheter (CVC): An Indispensable Medical Device for Healthcare Domain

Contradictions & Complications of CVCs

Types of Central Venous Catheters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Central Venous Catheters Market by Product Type (in %) for 2020E

Multi-Lumen Design Leads the CVCs Market

Antimicrobial Coated Catheters to Witness High Growth

Hospitals: The Largest End-Use Category

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Necessitate Central Venous Access, Driving Demand for CVCs

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Aging Population with Higher Susceptibility to Age-related Chronic Conditions to Drive Market Gains

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Use of Central Venous Catheterization for Chemotherapy Administration Boosts Market Growth

Catheters Hold Vital Role in Drugs & Fluid Delivery in Cancer Treatment

Expanding Patient Population Diagnosed with Renal Diseases: Potential Growth for CVCs Market

Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)

Catheter-Related Infections during Hemodialysis Reduce due to Hygiene Procedures

Percutaneous Translumbar Insertion for Alternate Venous Access for Dialysis of COVID-19 ARDS Patients

Surgical Procedure Volumes and Shift towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries: Significant Impact on CVCs Market

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Central Venous Catheters: Playing Critical Role in Parenteral Nutrition

Growing Role of Central Venous Catheters in Drug Administration

Rising Use of Central Venous Catheters in ICU Settings

Growing Adoption of Antimicrobial Impregnated Catheters

Technologically Advanced CVCs Promise Better Outcomes for Interventional Procedures

3M Korea's All-in-One PICC/CVC Securing System

Korea's All-in-One PICC/CVC Securing System Clear Correlation between CVD Risk and Central Venous Catheter Insertion Calls for Minimization of Catheter Use

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

and for 1970, 2010 and 2050 Challenges Facing Central Venous Catheters Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



