Global Centre for Climate Mobility: World leaders rally for immediate action to address existential threats posed by sea-level rise to Pacific countries

21 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the urgency of addressing the existential threats of sea-level rise, today a group of champion countries convened a "Summit on Addressing the Existential Threats posed by Sea-level Rise" to press forward with immediate global action. Heads of State, ministers and senior officials gathered to pledge support for concrete action to address these threats.

Breakfast Summit on Addressing the Existential Threats posed by Sea-level Rise at Scandinavia House in New York City, 21 September 2023, United Nations, New York, USA - credited to Andrew Kelly
At the Summit, leaders committed to address the threats posed by sea-level rise, including through the formation of a new Coalition to build momentum and press for urgent global action. They  also called for exploring innovative means to ensure climate financing dedicated to supporting the vulnerable communities, and ways to protect the heritage and culture of affected populations. Germany pledged €1.5 million to support the development of an online repository to preserve and protect Tuvalu's culture and heritage, while Open Society Foundations pledged USD$1.5 million to support Pacific Island Communities most affected by climate change.

"For countries most threatened by sea-level rise, the implications of losing our homelands are catastrophic. Our history, culture and heritage are nourished from our natural environment, the lands we have lived on for centuries" said H.E. Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu.

"In the words of our youth: we are not drowning, we are fighting. We do not, and will never, accept that the uninhabitability of our homes is a foregone conclusion. We do recognize that the challenges we face are immense. While these remain our challenges, to be addressed through our right to self-determination and our National Adaptation Plan, implementing Marshallese solutions will require international support" said H.E. David Kabua, President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

For Small Island Developing States, especially in the Pacific region, sea-level rise poses existential threats. In particular, global attention and support are now vital for the Pacific Atoll island nations. Without ambitious action and support, these nations potentially face uninhabitability as early as 2050 and total inundation by the end of the century. 

"I'm proud to announce the Open Society Foundations' commitment of $1.5 million to help stand up the Pacific Island Communities Climate Fund, a vital tool to combat the looming climate threats and preserve a bright future for these vibrant communities. It is my fervent hope that this investment, along with our litigation and advocacy efforts, can boost the global coalition coming to these island nations' aid," says Mr. Alex Soros, Chair of Open Society.

"This Summit is an opportunity to accelerate global action to urgently address the threats of sea-level rise," said Prof. Kamal Amakrane, Managing Director of the Global Centre for Climate Mobility."

The Summit was co-hosted during the 78th UN General Assembly by President H.E. Dennis Francis and these countries Tuvalu, Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tonga, Malta, Denmark and Germany. 

Une délégation de haut niveau de Tuvalu appelle à une action climatique urgente et à un accord mondial concernant les États des atolls du Pacifique

