Global Ceramic and Porcelain Tableware Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2028: Steady 4.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market by Material (Bone China, Porcelain, Stoneware), Technology (Slip casting, Pressure casting, Isostatic casting), Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ceramic and porcelain tableware market is poised for growth, anticipated to increase from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2028, with a steady CAGR of 4.1% during this period. Ceramic and porcelain tableware, known for their finesse and utility, are vital components in various settings, from households to commercial establishments.

Elegance Meets Functionality: Bone China Material Ascends

Bone China Material Gains Momentum: Bone china, a variant of porcelain, boasts delicate aesthetics, lightweight structure, and exceptional quality. This type of tableware is crafted using a blend of clay, feldspar, quartz, and bone ash. The composition of kaolin clay, feldspar, and quartz imparts malleability, translucency, and strength, respectively, to the final product. The result is tableware that balances grace with durability.

Crafting Excellence: Slip Casting Technology Dominates

Slip Casting Technology Leads: Slip casting, a prominent technology in ceramic and porcelain tableware production, offers efficiency, precision, and versatility. This process caters to mass production, delivering consistent shapes and thickness. Its cost-effectiveness, superior surface finish, and capacity to replicate intricate designs make it an industry favorite.

Championing Design: Dinnerware Holds the Fort

Dinnerware Leads: The ceramic and porcelain dinnerware sector has displayed consistent growth attributed to factors like shifting lifestyles, population growth, and rising disposable incomes. The allure of ceramic and porcelain dinnerware lies in its role in food presentation, reflecting the growing trend of home dining and the focus on visual appeal.

Business and Aesthetics: Commercial Application Thrives

Commercial Sector Flourishes: The commercial application of ceramic and porcelain tableware finds a stronghold in the hospitality and foodservice domains. Establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes rely on these tableware products to elevate culinary offerings. The fusion of functionality and aesthetics in tableware products enhances dining experiences and aesthetic presentations.

Accessible Elegance: Supermarkets Dominate Distribution

Supermarkets Lead Distribution: With their widespread presence and convenience, supermarkets emerge as the leading distribution channel for ceramic and porcelain tableware. These establishments provide easy access to diverse consumers seeking household items, including tableware, during routine grocery shopping.

Crafting Elegance in North America: A Rising Market

North America Shines: North America emerges as a substantial market for ceramic and porcelain tableware. Factors like a high standard of living, emphasis on dining experiences, a thriving food and beverage industry, and the growing preference for eco-friendly products contribute to the region's prominence.

Key Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Increasing demand for tableware in the hospitality sector
  • Global import and export of ceramic tableware
  • Influence of social media and food bloggers

Restraints:

  • High production cost and complex procedures
  • Low durability of ceramic and porcelain tableware

Opportunities:

  • Revival of artisanal and handcrafted ceramic and porcelain tableware
  • Expansion of online retail channels

Key Market Players:

  • Becasa
  • Bernardaud
  • Ceramiche Piccadilly
  • Churchill China (Uk) Ltd.
  • Cuisinart
  • Degrenne
  • Emile Henry
  • Fiskars Group
  • Jaipur Ceramics Private Limited
  • Jars Ceramistes
  • Kahla/Thuringen GmbH
  • Lenox Corporation
  • Libbey
  • Lifetime Brands, Inc.
  • Meyer Corporation
  • Noritake Co., Ltd.
  • Rak Ceramics Pjsc
  • Richard Ginori S.R.L.
  • Rosenthal GmbH
  • Sharp Dawson (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Staatliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Meissen GmbH
  • Steelite International Ltd.
  • Tognana Porcellane
  • Villeroy & Boch Ag
  • Waterford Wedgwood
  • Wmf GmbH

