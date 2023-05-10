Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market Report 2023: Emergence of Advanced Nanotechnological Procedures and Novel Varieties Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market by Procedure (Single Stage, Two Stage), Design (Parallel-Walled Dental Implants, Tapered Dental Implants), End-User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market size was estimated at USD 4,324.02 million in 2022, USD 5,067.54 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.67% to reach USD 15,898.39 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems With Growing Adoption of Prosthetic Teeth

Potential Demand Attributed to Growing Numbers of Geriatric Population Across the Globe

Rising Dental Campaigns and Surging Cosmetic Surgery

Restraints

High Cost Associated With the Installation of Ceramic Dental Implants

Opportunities

Emergence of Advanced Nanotechnological Procedures and Novel Varieties in Ceramic Dental Implants

Proliferation of 3D Printing Techniques for Ceramic Dental Implants

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding Ceramic Dental Implants With the Presence of Low-Cost Alternative

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Procedure, market is studied across Single Stage and Two Stage. The Single Stage commanded largest market share of 65.77% in 2022, followed by Two Stage.

Based on Design, market is studied across Parallel-Walled Dental Implants and Tapered Dental Implants. The Parallel-Walled Dental Implants commanded largest market share of 57.88% in 2022, followed by Tapered Dental Implants.

Based on End-User, market is studied across Dental Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, and Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals. The Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals commanded largest market share of 62.12% in 2022, followed by Hospitals & Clinics.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom . Europe , Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 35.05% in 2022, followed by Americas.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ceramic Dental Implants Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Ceramic Dental Implants Market, by Procedure



7. Ceramic Dental Implants Market, by Design



8. Ceramic Dental Implants Market, by End-User



9. Americas Ceramic Dental Implants Market



10. Asia-Pacific Ceramic Dental Implants Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ceramic Dental Implants Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Agkem Impex Private Limited

Bicon, LLC

CeramTec Group

CeraRoot USA Inc.

Inc. Institut Straumann AG

Kyocera Medical Corporation

METOXIT AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG by Envista Holdings

SDS Swiss Dental Solutions USA , Inc.

, Inc. TAV Medical Ltd.

Z-Systems AG

Zimmer Biomet

