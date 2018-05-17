NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Ceramic Filters



Ceramic filters are made of porous ceramic materials. These filters are mainly of two types, water filters and air filters. Ceramic water filters effectively filter out dust, bacteria, pathogens, and debris with the help of numerous small pores present on them. Ceramic filters can be treated with several materials such as silver, activated carbon, titanium dioxide, and other materials that help kill or incapacitate bacteria and prevent the growth of various pathogens.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global ceramic filters market to grow at a CAGR of 13.18% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ceramic filters market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Ceramic Filters Company

• Corning

• Doulton Water Filters

• Haldor Topsoe

• Unifrax

• Veolia



Market driver

• Favorable regulatory scenario

Market challenge

• Limitations of ceramic filters

Market trend

• Increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



