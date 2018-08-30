Global Ceramic Inks Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ceramic Inks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global ceramic inks market to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the period 2018-2022.







Global Ceramic Inks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







One trend in the market is increasing investments in skyscrapers. Globally, construction companies are investing in the development of skyscrapers. As of June 2015, over 400 skyscrapers were under construction, and most of them were in APAC.







According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in number of construction activities. According to the UN, the global urban population is expected to increase by more than 66% by 2050, which will lead to an increase in the demand for developed infrastructure and increase the number of residential and non-residential projects.







Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is easy availability of substitutes for ceramic inks. Easy availability of numerous substitutes for ceramic inks will hamper the growth of the global ceramic inks market. some of the common alternatives to ceramic inks include organic inks, ultraviolet (UV) curing inks, and electron beam (EB) curing inks.







Key vendors

Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo

Ferro Corporation

FRITTA

Torrecid Group

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION





Comparison by application

Ceramic tiles

Glass printing

Food container printing

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE





Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Decorative ceramic inks

Functional ceramic inks

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in skyscrapers

Introduction of 3D printing

Increased spending on home decor

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE







PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

