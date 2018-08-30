Global Ceramic Inks Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022

The "Global Ceramic Inks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic inks market to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Ceramic Inks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing investments in skyscrapers. Globally, construction companies are investing in the development of skyscrapers. As of June 2015, over 400 skyscrapers were under construction, and most of them were in APAC.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in number of construction activities. According to the UN, the global urban population is expected to increase by more than 66% by 2050, which will lead to an increase in the demand for developed infrastructure and increase the number of residential and non-residential projects.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is easy availability of substitutes for ceramic inks. Easy availability of numerous substitutes for ceramic inks will hamper the growth of the global ceramic inks market. some of the common alternatives to ceramic inks include organic inks, ultraviolet (UV) curing inks, and electron beam (EB) curing inks.



Key vendors

  • Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo
  • Ferro Corporation
  • FRITTA
  • Torrecid Group
  • ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Ceramic tiles
  • Glass printing
  • Food container printing
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Segmentation by type
  • Decorative ceramic inks
  • Functional ceramic inks

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing investments in skyscrapers
  • Introduction of 3D printing
  • Increased spending on home decor

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z94j5s/global_ceramic?w=5



